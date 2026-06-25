Jessic Stam on the Power of Visualization and Life After 20+ Years in the Modeling Industry

Supermodel Jessica Stam burst onto the scene in the early 2000s with a look that had the entire fashion industry absolutely enthralled. Twenty-ish years later, she’s still working, but her life looks quite different from how it did in the frantic and heady early days of her superstar career. We decided to catch up with her for a walk down memory lane and to find out more about what her life looks like now.

How were you discovered?

I grew up on a farm by a small town called Kincardine on Lake Huron in Ontario, Canada. Modeling felt about as far removed from my reality as becoming the queen of England. Fashion was something I didn’t even know about. I was discovered by a model scout at a Tim Horton’s coffee shop when I was 15. At the time, I was extremely shy. If you had told me then that I would spend years walking hundreds of high fashion runways in Paris, Milan, New York, and London, I would have laughed. But it was like a door opened that day I didn’t even know existed. I remember suddenly feeling like I had found the thing I was meant to do. Before that, I wasn’t sure where I belonged or what direction my life would take. I was tall, awkward, and still figuring out who I was. Looking back, what made the difference wasn’t just being discovered, it was believing I could do it. That sounds incredibly cheesy but it’s true!

What was your first major booking?

One of my first big jobs was shooting Italian Vogue with Steven Meisel. I knew it was a huge opportunity, but I don’t think I fully grasped just how significant it was at the time. I remember arriving on set and immediately feeling like I’d stepped into another world. There were racks of couture clothes everywhere, stylists running around, and this incredible energy that felt completely different from anything I’d experienced before. And it was so much fun! I don’t think people realize how funny Steven Meisel is. The mood is very light on set and he’s always making everyone laugh.

What was your favorite booking?

One that stands out was shooting on a cruise ship in Alaska for British Vogue over eight days. We had to wake up before sunrise every day. The weather was unpredictable, the conditions were sometimes challenging, and everyone was mostly exhausted, but we all had so much fun and there was something magical about it. There was no access to phones and no way to be contacted by the outside world, so the crew and I genuinely connected. We spent days together surrounded by glaciers and mountains, completely removed from everyday life. It felt like summer camp for fashion people. One day, a helicopter dropped me off on an iceberg and then flew away for a few minutes so the crew could get the shot. I remember standing there alone on the edge of this enormous piece of ice, surrounded by nothing but freezing cold water, watching the helicopter disappear into the distance and thinking, “This is a once in a lifetime experience.” Those are the moments that stay with me and make it all worth it.

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What was the worst booking?

The worst jobs were rarely the glamorous disasters people imagine. Usually, the difficult jobs are difficult because of exhaustion. There are periods where I’m so busy I’ll finish a job late and head straight to the airport to catch a redeye, land in another country, go straight to the studio there and work all day, and repeat the process again. Also, one of the funny things about fashion is that we’re always shooting the next season, which means you’re wearing winter clothes in the middle of summer and summer clothes in the middle of winter. I remember one particular shoot in upstate New York where it was freezing cold and windy, and I was wearing clothes designed for summer. The schedule was running behind, everyone else was bundled up in parkas, and I was standing there in little sundresses, shivering while trying my best to look warm and pleasant. The crew was so sweet and brought me little heating packs to stick in my pockets, which helped minimally but I was so grateful for that extra long hot shower at the end of the day. I hate being that cold but those jobs build the most character, professionalism, and definitely patience.

Who do you think helped you the most in your career?

My managers at IMG, first and foremost. I’ve been with them for over twenty years! When I started modeling and moved to NYC as a teenager, everything was unfamiliar. Through all the highs and lows, I always felt like they had my back. They supported me, guided me, and have always rooted for me. I also owe a tremendous amount to the photographers, casting directors, stylists, designers, editors, and hair and makeup artists who believed in me early on and continue to believe in me throughout my career.

Who were your favorite people to work with?

The people I love working with most are the ones who make everyone on set feel valued. Some of the biggest names in fashion are surprisingly kind. I always love working with photographers who treat modeling like acting. Instead of just saying, “turn your head slightly,” they’d say, “imagine you’re waiting for someone who never arrives.” That kind of direction gives you something emotional to work with. It transforms the job from posing into storytelling, and those are always my favorite collaborations.

Did you have a model bestie?

Absolutely. One of the unique things about my generation of models is that many of us really grew up together. Lily Donaldson, Chanel Iman, Gemma Ward, Daria Werbowy, Sasha P, Doutzen, Caroline Trentini, Missy Rayder, Karen Elson, Raquel Zimmerman, Hilary Rhoda, etc… one of the gifts of modeling is that nobody else quite understands the experience except other models from your era. We formed friendships backstage at shows and during all night fittings. What’s amazing is that I can go years without seeing some of those women and still feel like I know them completely. We share such a unique chapter of our lives together.

Was there a job you always wanted but never booked?

I’m so grateful for my career. I feel fortunate to have worked with so many of the top people in my industry. Something I’ve realized over the years is that I would often visualize jobs before they happened without even realizing I was doing it. I’d find myself imagining that I’d already booked a campaign or already shot a certain cover, and then not long afterward I’d get the call from my agent that I had booked it. At the time I didn’t think much of it, but looking back it’s something I’ve noticed happened over and over again. At this point in my career, what matters most to me is working with genuinely nice people and creating really beautiful work. That being said, I’d still love to book a huge global beauty contract that includes skincare, makeup, hair care, fragrance and wellness. I never stop wanting certain opportunities. That’s part of what keeps me motivated and excited about what’s still possible.

When did you first feel like you were really and truly a “top model?”

The reality is that every achievement simply introduces a new set of goals. From the outside, people assume there’s a finish line. They imagine a particular cover, campaign, or runway show where suddenly you feel you’ve arrived. For me, it never really worked that way. But if I had to choose a moment, it was probably when Models.com moved me from the Top 10 rankings into their Industry Icons category. That was one of the first times I felt truly recognized by my peers.

What did you love best about that time in your life?

The travel. Not just seeing beautiful places, but experiencing them. One week I’d be in Paris. The next I’d be in Tokyo. Then Marrakesh. Then back home to New York. I met people from every imaginable background and got to step foot in places I never would have otherwise. I learned how different people live, eat, work, and create. The world became much bigger than the small version I’d grown up with.

What from those days are you happy to have left behind?

As incredible as those years were, I don’t miss the loneliness that sometimes came with them. People see the glamour, but they don’t always see the sacrifices behind it. There were birthdays, weddings, holidays, family dinners, and countless little moments with friends that I missed because I was on a plane or working somewhere on the other side of the world. I remember so many times having to cancel fun plans with friends because I booked a last minute job in a different city. Constantly coming and going definitely affected my friendships.

What’s a typical day like for you now?

These days my life feels much more grounded. I enjoy slow mornings, time with family, and spending as much time outdoors as possible. I still love creativity and fashion, but I appreciate having ownership over my schedule in a way I didn’t during my busiest years. Actually I should say that my kids have ownership of my schedule, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. There is something luxurious about staying in one place long enough to develop routines and truly be present.

What is your favorite thing about your life since modeling full time?

Without question, my children. For so much of my life I was constantly moving — living out of suitcases, chasing flights, and adapting to whatever city I happened to wake up in that day. Motherhood completely changed my perspective. I love being immersed in my children’s world and seeing life through their eyes. We spend a lot of time outdoors, reading, creating things with our hands, gardening, baking and learning. There’s something grounding about slowing down and making space for imagination, creativity, and connection. Fashion taught me to appreciate beauty, but motherhood taught me to appreciate being present. Some of my happiest days now are the simplest ones.

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Of course, you still model, but do you follow the fashion industry the way you used to?

Fashion has always inspired me as an art form. Of course it’s about clothing, but for me it’s also about photography, storytelling, design, movement, and emotion. I feel lucky to have a career collaborating with some of the most talented artists in the world — photographers, designers, stylists, hair and makeup artists, set designers, and creative directors. Being surrounded by that level of creativity has shaped the way I see beauty and art in everyday life.

If you had it all to do over again, would you?

I would absolutely do it again. Every moment wasn’t perfect, but the experience shaped who I became. Modeling gave me opportunities I never could have imagined growing up on a farm in Canada. It allowed me to see the world, be artistic, meet really cool people, and discover strengths in myself that I didn’t know I had.

If you could talk to your younger self, the one who was just starting out, what would you tell her?

Not to underestimate where her dreams might lead. The life waiting for her is bigger and more beautiful than she can possibly imagine.