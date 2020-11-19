Jewelry Lovers Alert: Jennifer Shanker Opens Muse Pop-Up In The West Village

Fine jewelry veteran, Jennifer Shanker, founder of Muse showroom, has opened up her first pop-up shop in the West Village in New York City. The store will feature pieces from brands such as Marlo Laz, Jenna Blake, Silvia Furmanovich, Sylva & Cie, to Nikos Koulis, Elie Top, and Lito.

“While it might seem unexpected to open a pop-up at this moment, I believe that now more than ever, people want to look at beautiful things, to feel a sense of community, and to perhaps enjoy a little socially -distanced, mask-wearing shopping,” Shanker tells us. “But even if you just pop into our pop-up to say hi, we want the Muse shop to be a friendly, welcoming joyful addition to the neighborhood.”

In addition to jewelry, the shop will also offer other specialty items for sale such as, vintage vases from The End of History, signed jewelry books by Marion Fasel and Stellene Volandes, vintage collectibles from Small Beautiful Things, Ori Gerst photography from Yancey Richardson Gallery, and select home goods from Lateral Objects by Stefan Beckman.

The pop-up is located at 605 Hudson Street. You can also shop from your couch at MuseXMuse.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.