As part of our ongoing series, which we are informally calling our Cabin Fever Diaries, The Daily is checking in with Jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher to see how she and her husband are coping during the Coronavirus crisis.

What are you wearing right now?

A PANGAIA sweatsuit, my JF burnish cuffs, and my New Essential brass necklaces.

Where are you right now and who are you with?

In the office, shipping orders. Our online retail store is still open. Kevin [Fisher], my husband and President of JF, and I have been in the office every day shipping. We work together, so that part of our lives is the same. However, the team is working remotely, so the two of us are handling all of the day-to-day. It’s sort of like going back to where I was when I started the business years ago and was just doing it all myself. It’s really making me appreciate how hard everyone works for us.

What is your social distance theme song?

Yummy by Justin Bieber.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

Drinking with friends.

How are you staying active?

Riding my Peloton and using the Melissa Wood Health app. I just downloaded it and I’m loving the quick 17-minute videos. They get me moving in the am before I go to the office.

How is your sleep?

Terrible. I am averaging about 4-5 hours.

What have you been eating? Tell us about your food situation.

I always say, “I don’t go to therapy. I cook.” so this past week has been no exception. Not to mention, I have two growing teenagers at home. We sell three cooking and finishing salts, Universal, Spicy and Curry. I have been spending a lot of my time coming up with new recipes that include these. All of which I post on my cooking Instagram @jenniferfisherkitchen and also on the blog section of our website.

What song do you sing to make sure you are washing your hands for 20 seconds?

Happy Birthday. Twice.

What is the last thing you did in public before social distancing?

I just launched my first home goods collaboration with CB2. I was traveling, visiting CB2 stores, and meeting customers.

What shows are you watching?

Ugly Delicious, Narcos, and The Chef Show.

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

Just how normal things can seem until you go outside. You’re in your house and isolated, and then you go outside and it is very different when you begin to encounter people and go to do your regular day-to-day things. The city is almost frozen.

