Jennifer Aniston’s New Beau, Hilary Duff’s Musical Return, Plus! GQ’s Men of the Year!

Jennifer Aniston Goes IG-Official With Her New Boyfriend

Despite the virally of Chanté Joseph’s latest Vogue article, it looks like one person’s excited about starting autumn with a boyfriend in tow: Jennifer Aniston! The actress has officially gone public with her beau, wellness healer Jim Curtis, on Instagram. While celebrating Curtis’ birthday on Sunday, Aniston shared a black-and-white photo of the pair, simply captioned, “Happy birthday my love. Cherished.” The sweet post’s garnered a wave of support from stylish stars around the globe, including Reese Witherspoon, Miranda Kerr, Leslie Mann, Amy Schumer, Laura Brown, and more. It also cements Aniston’s relationship status since Curtis subtly appeared in her social media photos as well this September, according to E! News.

Marina Yee Of The “Antwerp Six” Dies At 67

In sad news, the “Antwerp Six” has lost one of its members this weekend, following the passing of designer Marina Yee. Yee, 67, died on November 1, as shared by her namesake brand’s Instagram. Originally part of the “Six” group from the Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts in the ’80s, alongside Dries Van Noten, Walter Van Beirendonck, Ann Demeulemeester, Dries Van Noten, Dirk Van Saene, and Dirk Bikkembergs, Yee soared to fame from her avant-garde pieces with a punk spirit. Her passing was mourned on social media following the news, with tributes paid from colleagues and friends including Tim Blanks, Olivier Theyskens, Patrick Li, Peter Philips, Andreas Mühe. and more.

“We are not only losing a loving mother and dear friend but also a beautiful artistic soul,” Yee’s obituary post on social media stated. “It is her fervent wish that her fashion label will be continued in the future and the designs she has created over the past twenty years in the privacy of her studio will be realized in forthcoming RTW collections.”

Hilary Duff’s Back With Mature New Music

Let’s go back, back to the beginning…to the studio, that is! Leave it to Hilary Duff to beat our Monday blues with some good news: the actress, singer, and entrepreneur will be releasing her new single, Mature, on November 6. The musical moment marks ten years since the release of Duff’s last full-length album, 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. In the years since, Duff’s remained busy wrapping the last seasons of the fashion-forward Younger and two seasons of How I Met Your Father, launching her home fragrance brand Below 60, and designing limited-edition infant collections with Carter’s—all while raising her four children. While we wait with baited breath for the song’s debut, we’re clearly in a new aesthetic era for Duff—who also revealed her single’s cover, featuring the singer with smoothly tousled locks in a gleaming gold choker with a large diamond pendant, black leather zip-up jacket, and—perhaps in a cheeky nod to her famed Lizzie McGuire quote—a visible black bra. November 6 can’t get here soon enough!

The LACMA Gala Raises Over $6 Million For The Los Angeles County Museum of Art

The stars aligned for last night’s LACMA Gala! This year’s annual event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art celebrated the overlap of fashion, film, and entertainment, honoring Mary Corse and Ryan Coogler for their contributions to their respective mediums. The formal occasion was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, raising almost $6.5 million for the institution’s various programs. Held in partnership with Gucci, the event included a performance by Doja Cat to cap off the night—plus a major guest list including Elle Fanning, Kevin Feige, Kaia Gerber, Ariana Greenblatt, Salma Hayek Pinault, Kathryn Hahn, Laura Harrier, Dustin Hoffman, Charlie Hunnam, Damson Idris, Steve Lacy, Inez van Lamsweerde, Donna Langley, Queen Latifah, Lee Byung-hun, Miky Lee, Lorde, Billie Lourd, Demi Lovato, Lisa Love, George Lucas, Justine Lupe, Alton Mason, Vinoodh Matadin, Cristin Milioti, Demi Moore, Nettspend, Edward Norton, Finneas O’Connell, Sev Ohanian, Angela Bassett, Beck, Quinta Brunson, Vittoria Ceretti, John M. Chu, Kerry Condon, Louis D’Esposito, Zoey Deutch, Ava DuVernay, Joel Edgerton, Hannah Einbinder, Paloma Elsesser, Cynthia Erivo, Kwame Onwuachi, Ashley Park, Alex Consani, Cindy Crawford, Park Chan-wook, Chris Perfetti, Kim Petras, Edgar Ramirez, Gaia Repossi, Emma Roberts, Shauna Robertson, Troye Sivan, Benito Skinner, Claudia Sulewski, Tessa Thompson, Kerry Washington, Samara Weaving, Gus Wenner, Kristen Wiig, Tallulah Willis, Yoshiki, SZA, and more.

All images: Jason Sean Weiss, Neil Rasmus, Zach Hilty, and Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Diarrha N’Diaye Will Lead Beauty And Fragrance At SKIMS

SKIMS has a new face in the office! Diarrha N’Diaye has been announced as head of beauty for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, leading both its fragrance and beauty categories. N’Diaye’s no stranger to the beauty world, as she led her beloved makeup brand Ami Colé for years before its closing in July. However, as a former Daily Front Row intern, she’s also held her own in the fashion industry, as well. Cheers!

Stephen Colbert Leads GQ‘s 2025 Men of the Year Portfolio

GQ‘s latest “Men of the Year” portfolio class is here—and it’s led by Stephen Colbert! The beloved late-night host is the first star to front the magazine’s annual December issue featuring the individuals who defined fashion, entertainment, music, sports, and more over the course of the past year. While draped in a silky brown robe and leopard-printed slippers—plus his signature glasses—Colbert chatted about The Late Show‘s cancellation, dealing with uncertainty, and holding the number-one position on late night TV for the past nine years in his feature interview. The star also opened up on finding out about his firing by CBS from his manager, which has been allegedly connected to potential political bribery from the network, as well as his plans for the future. The moment follows his surprise appearance at the WSJ. Innovators Awards last week, where Colbert introduced Billie Eilish—who notably called out billionaires to use more money towards humanitarian causes in her viral acceptance speech.

“My reaction as a professional in show business is to go: That is the network’s decision,” Colbert said on his firing. “I can understand why people would have that reaction because CBS or the parent corporation—I’m not going to say who made that decision, because I don’t know; no one’s ever going to tell us—decided to cut a check for $16 million to the president of the United States over a lawsuit that their own lawyers, Paramount’s own lawyers, said is completely without merit. And it is self-evident that that is damaging to the reputation of the network, the corporation, and the news division. So it is unclear to me why anyone would do that other than to curry favor with a single individual. If people have theories that associate me with that, it’s a reasonable thing to think, because CBS or the corporation clearly did it once. But my side of the street is clean and I have no interest in picking up a broom or adding to refuse on the other side of the street.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.