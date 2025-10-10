Jennifer Aniston Strikes A Pose As Harper’s Bazaar‘s November Cover Girl

Jennifer Aniston‘s reunited with Harper’s Bazaar for her latest cover girl moment. Posing for the magazine’s November issue, Aniston wears an assortment of neutral styles by Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, Fendi, and more. For her feature interview, the actress opens up on the impact of Friends, being in a trail-blazing generation of actresses, and the latest season of The Morning Show and forthcoming I’m Glad My Mom Died—plus her past viral essay on struggles with IVF over the years.

“They didn’t know my story, or what I’d been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don’t go out there and tell them my medical woes,” she said. “That’s not anybody’s business. But there comes a point when you can’t not hear it – the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won’t have a family, because I’m selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me—I’m just a human being. We’re all human beings. That’s why I thought, ‘What the hell?’”

Louis Vuitton’s Chic New Handbags Travel To Paris With Emma Stone And Hoyeon

As autumn begins, Louis Vuitton‘s kicking the season off with a brand-new bag. The French brand’s tapped ambassadors Emma Stone and Hoyeon for its latest leather goods campaign, featuring the new travel-inspired Side Trunk shoulder bag and its signature Capucines satchel in sharp neutral tones. The duo pose for Ethan James Green’s lens in front of illustrated backdrops of Parisian streets, bringing a whimsical flair to the shoot—and artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière’s additional variety of sharp coats, knits, dresses, and leather-accented jewelry. All aboard!

Donatella Versace’s Got A Major Role At The Latin American Fashion Awards

There’s a new gig coming up for Donatella Versace! The legendary designer has just been revealed as the president of the jury for the second annual Latin American Fashion Awards. The occasion will celebrate the talents of Latin American designers, artists, and cultural figures, held in Milan from November 6 to 9. The panel of judges overseen by Versace will include Nina García, Gabriela Hearst, Anna Dello Russo, Carmen Busquets, Imran Amed, Steven Kolb, Gabriela Hearst, Carlo Capasa, Kean Etro, Sara Sozzani Maino, Vivian Sotocorno, Zélika García, Oskar Metsavaht, Alessia Glaviano, Karla Martínez de Salas, and Carlos Nazario. During the event, each of the Awards’ recipients will be part of a program held next September during Milan Fashion Week, emphasizing the power of community in the Latin American fashion industry.

“I have always championed the next generation of design talent,” Versace said. “It has never been more important to support and encourage our global creative community, and I am honored to be president of the Latin American Fashion Awards.”

Tiffany & Co. Reveals Electric Diamond Displays With Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled a new cinematic window display at its Fifth Avenue Landmark boutique, created in collaboration with Academy Award–winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro to mark the upcoming release of Netflix’s Frankenstein. Named “Awaken Love: A Cinematic Window Experience,” the installation reimagines the haunting beauty of del Toro’s film through Tiffany’s signature brilliance, blending light, sound, and jewelry to evoke the world of Victor Frankenstein. Each vignette features archival Tiffany pieces—some dating back to the 1860s—carefully selected by del Toro to appear in the film itself. These historic jewels, drawn from The Tiffany Archives, serve as both cinematic props and storytelling artifacts, linking the brand’s nearly 200-year heritage to the movie’s gothic romance. Since the 1950s, Tiffany’s windows have served as a canvas for creative expression, with the latest collaboration extending that tradition with immersive storytelling. You can discover the “Awaken Love” display now at The Landmark in New York City through November 3.

Aethera Is Getting Into Ready-To-Wear

Cool jewelry label Aethera is expanding into clothing! After the brand founded by male models John VanBeber, Lane Hitt, and Zac Mirabelli debuted with a sleek array of versatile unisex jewelry, the guys have grown their label with their first ready-to-wear offering: a chic pair of cargo pants, co-created with chic designer Andrew McGukin. The group’s resulting launch, inspired by a vintage style VanBeber found in Japan,. features a slimming fit with angular cargo pockets and Aethera’s signature star stitching. The Commnader trousers will launch with a limited quantity of 100 pairs, which are releasing later this fall on Aetheradesign.com.

“It’s going to be a little more upscale, a little more grown-up, proper silhouettes made with a man that has proper validation in the design world,” VanBeber said on Instagram.

New Magazine Valūs Debuts With Kesha And River Viiperi

There’s a new girl in town on the newsstand! Sleek magazine Valūs Magazine has just launched this week, led by former publicist Alex Blynn. Under Blynn, the new title will cover news and feature editorials across pop culture, fashion, music, and more. Kesha fronts its debut issue, photographed by Sara Byrne and Phil Chester, while River Viiperi poses for its punchy digital cover. You can discover both shoots—as well as pre-order your first issue—now on ValusMagazine.com.

