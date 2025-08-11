Jennifer Aniston Shines For Vanity Fair‘s September Issue

It’s a new dawn for Jennifer Aniston—and Vanity Fair! The actress fronts the magazine’s new September issue, in tandem with her peaceful new era. While discussing her recent zen mindset, Aniston opens up further on tabloids’ fascination with her life in the early 2000’s, female friendship, The Morning Show’s upcoming fourth season, and the late Matthew Perry’s passing in 2023. You can discover her full interview now on VanityFair.com.

All images: Norman Jean Roy

Irina Shayk, Venus Williams, And More Stars Front The 2026 Pirelli Calendar

The next Pirelli Calendar‘s cast has been released. The luxe calendar’s 2026 edition features a star-studded lineup, including Venus Williams, Irina Shayk, Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, FKA Twigs, Eva Herzigová, Susie Cave, Adria Arjona, Du Juan, Luisa Ranieri, and Isabella Rossellini. As shared in new behind-the-scenes images, the shoot by Alessandro Scotti was held across NYC and Norfolk, Essex, inspired by the curiosity of human life and desire for freedom. We’ll be keeping our eyes out for the final calendar when it’s out later this year!

All images: Alessandro Scotti

Amelia Dimoldenberg Flexes Her Fashion Chops For PORTER‘s August Issue

Amelia Dimoldenberg is no stranger to interviews, chats, or chicken! After celebrating the 10th anniversary of her social media show “Chicken Shop Date,” the comedian’s sitting down with PORTER for its August issue. The star opens up to Net-a-Porter and MR PORTER’s namesake magazine to chat how her life’s changed over the last decade—plus her fave celebrity interviews and interactions, fashion interests, and perfectionist tendencies. She’s also outfitted for the occasion in a range of chic attire from Alaïa, Versace, Victoria Beckham, and Simkhai, styled by Kristen Neillie.

“As the 10 years have gone on, obviously like with life, you grow, you become more confident,” Dimoldenberg said. “I feel like I’ve just become more confident in myself and in the show, and the dynamic is slightly different. I feel like I’m way more friendly now.”

All images: Kuba Ryniewicz/PORTER/NET-A-PORTER

