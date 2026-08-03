Jennie Serves Fall’s Sexiest Looks Across 6 Different Cosmo Covers

It’s the Summer of Jennie. Between the worldwide festival circuit and the release of “Less than a Lover,” all eyes are glued to the global pop star who has just scored not one, but six covers of Cosmopolitan Magazine’s Fall Style issue. In the accompanying article, the global pop star breaks down how she’s approaching her work, her relationship with her Blackpink bandmates, and what she has planned for the future.

Check out some of our favorite quotes (and a whole lot of great pics) below.

On her festival performance–filled summer:

“Being honest, it was a crazy year for me, the past year. I never had the time to sit down, adapt, and really embrace what Ruby did for me.”

On the TikToks using her collaboration with Tame Impala on the “Dracula” remix:

“Man, I love seeing all the videos of people singing along. It’s so fun for me.”

On spending a year in a self-described bubble while working on Ruby:

“I made sure I didn’t step out of that bubble, so I stayed focused.”

On finding the space to create beyond the expectations of her tens of millions of fans:

“To have a strange form of second chance to build my own career from now on with the amount of experience and love that I’ve gotten from people is only an advantage.”

On checking social media with an on-again, off-again cadence:

“When I’m releasing something, when I have new projects that I’m sharing with my fans, I like to stay online. To see their reactions is sometimes the sweetest thing ever.” But in moments like this spring, where she’s locking in on new music, she all but throws away her phone.

On checking in more with herself:

“I’m becoming friends with my body. There are definitely things that I’ve been insecure about. I’m a very petite person, and early on, I felt the need to make myself look tall. But I’m learning to love my own body and to see what works on my body the best. I’m more confident with myself.”

On the bond she shares with the other members of Blackpink:

“I grew up with the girls. We were always together, for the hard times and the good times. We took care of each other, and we gave advice to each other. I never felt lost.”

On being stronger and more self-assured than she was a decade ago:

“In my head, I’m still such a free and young spirit that’s on a journey to find herself. The past 10 years have taught me how to communicate, how to embrace things I’m not comfortable with.”

On relying on her “survival instinct” to get where she is now:

“I’m so proud of myself for designing that life from an early age.”

On one icon she’d want to emulate moving forward:

“Rihanna will always be my biggest dream in terms of how much influence she has over pop culture and also music culture and art itself. She’s so inspiring for me. To find that for myself would be a dream.”

On being open to more acting roles:

“I’m bilingual, and to act in my second language does teach you a lot of things. If anyone is looking for this, I’m here.”

On creating something that feels true if not quite flawless:

“I’m more in control of who’s in the studio and who I’m working with, but I’m definitely not in a space where I want to make everything perfect. If anything, I’m heading the other way, where I might sound horrible and may not be perfect, but I’m just trying to enjoy and be less serious and be me. I’m not a ‘let’s be perfect’ person right now. I’m trying to stay on a good vibe.”

On being present and open to the unknown ahead:

“I’m leaving a little blank space in my head to see if there’s anything else I want to reach for. It’s very special, the unknowingness. It gives me space to just think. I’m seeing it as a great opportunity. But for now, I’m spending every minute and second in it.”

Jennie also appears in the premiere episode of the fourth season of Cosmo’s hit video series Blind Date where she talks about everything from Rosalía and Gracie Abrams to her biggest red flag on a first date.

Check out the full video below and a selection of our favorite quotes below that.

On how she feels looking back on the summer full of major performances:

“It was a great summer. I feel like I’m still here. I’m just having fun and more exploring of myself and my music. So, it’s been really fun and see all the fans around the world, always a pleasure.”

On what percentage she’s made up of out of rapping, singing, acting and dancing:

“A good 25 of each. I want to be able to face all four of them in the same energy, you know?”

On what skill she’d like to add into the mix:

“I want to be a professional bartender….I feel like I’ve read stuff on the internet too much, where I believe that I’m capable of making cocktails, which I’m not. But a nice martini. I’ll start there.”

On when her Capricorn side comes out:

“I should know this because I recently talked to my friends about astrology, which I’m not so familiar with. They said that I’m a workaholic, and that’s the Capricorn side of me, so I’m trying to embrace that. I’m learning about astrology these days.”

On what kind of partier she is:

“I love to dance at a party. I don’t go out too often, but when I do, I love to just jump around to music and dance, I love a good dance party.”

On what It was like seeing “Dracula” blow up:

“It made me unexpectedly super happy. I think I woke up every day getting these new reactions from fans, so I was just so happy that the song did well because it happened so naturally with Kevin [Parker]. And also, the fact that I still haven’t gotten in a space with him to shoot….We did it over Zoom and video calls because he was in Australia and I was in Korea, but it worked out perfectly!”

On meeting Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker:

“He came to Korea and we had mutual friends, so we ended up hanging out in Korea….I’ve always been a fan of his music, so we talked about working together, but it happened with ‘Dracula,’ so I’m just really happy.”

On Doechii and what drew her to wanting to collaborate with her:

“I love Doechii. She’s just like a walking inspiration for me. Anything that she does is so creative, and I can already tell that she puts so much time and her vision in it, that she’s just an inspiring creature for me….I think it’s just her energy; I was immediately drawn to all her videos and all her music from the beginning. So, I just knew deep down, like, I wanted to collaborate with her. But with the song ‘ExtraL,’ that’s what I was searching for: a strong, feminine energy that I could have fun with. Who else better than Doechii?”

On whether she gave Lily-Rose Depp any tips for her role in becoming a pop star in The Idol:

“You know what though? It was the other way around. Because it was also my first acting experience, and I got to do it with Lily, and she ended up giving me the most sweetest advice, just on anything. And still up to this day, she’s still making sure that I’m good. I was very grateful to have her by my side.”

On whether she still remembers the dance from The Idol:

“The one that I picked up probably in, like, three hours? I don’t think it’s in my body, but I can probably do it again in three hours.”

On the quickest she’s had to learn choreography:

“Sometimes the day of. Like, at the shoot, we just make stuff up on the spot. We did that a lot for Blackpinnk, honestly….30 minutes. But it wasn’t for the whole song, but for a good minute [of a song].”

On whether she regrets any of her past performances:

“Never. I never want to regret anything that I did. I want to be proud.”

On her favorite person to see at a Chanel show:

“I mean, I love everyone. I love my Chanel family. When I see Lily at Chanel anytime, it’s like a ray of sunshine to me. Like, she makes me feel at home. And everyone else.”

On the piece Gracie Abrams wrote about her:

“I didn’t know she was writing this piece about me, so when I saw it, I was in literal tears, and I was actually screaming a little bit too. It was just the sweetest thing that anyone could’ve done, and Gracie’s such a sweetheart. And the same way Lily. Lily and Gracie and I honestly have a great time at Chanel shows together, really. I’m so glad to have the girls with me there. I’m such a big fan of her music and her as an artist. So to be able to share this generation together, so closely, I think I’m just very lucky.”

On whose concert she’s screaming at front row:

“I am at Rosalía’s concert screaming, front row. I can’t wait to go watch her Lux Tour, seems amazing. Do you know her song ‘La Perla’? I picked up Spanish! It’s my goal to, like, sing the whole thing without looking at the lyrics.”

On whether someone trying to impress her needs to impress her dog, Kuma, first:

“I would love for them to win my heart, but if they win Kuma’s heart, that’s a faster way for you because he only loves me….I trust his instinct better than mine. I think dogs have special talents to read people’s energy though.”

On whether she brings Kuma on tour:

“No, I don’t…. He’s turned 11 now, so I just don’t want to fly him to places and put more pressure on him. He’s got a good, happy life at home, so it’s okay.”

On the longest she’s lasted in a cold plunge:

“A little less than five minute. Like, four minutes. It’s a long time. If you cold plunge, you must know, but it’s a long time.”

On if she would break up with someone if they couldn’t do a cold plunge:

“I think eventually I could convince them enough to cold plunge with me.”

On whether she would double text:

“I don’t even first text. So for me to double text, that’s a big gesture….If you’re not replying back to me for your own reason, respect. I respect your time.”

On her advice for dealing with jealousy:

“You’ve got to love yourself. You’ve really got to love yourself and prioritize you….I think trust is such an important foundation of a relationship that you should learn to trust the other and also learn to gain your trust from the other. So once that’s settled, the rest is so easy. So, you’ve got to prioritize the way you see someone, I think. It’s more than chasing. Like, you really gotta earn the trust.”

On her favorite lyric from one of her songs:

“It’s ‘Shut up Jennie, just get in the car.’”

On whether she prefers teasing or surprise dropping an album:

“Surprise.”

On whether she prefers capybaras or hamsters:

“Capybaras! They are the most calming, zen, peaceful animal in the world. I always try to learn from capybaras. The zen-ness of it.”

On what she thinks is the biggest red flag on a first date:

“Ugly shoes.”

On whether she prefers love at first sight or friend to lovers:

“I’m leaning toward friends first. I think it builds something special.”

On her review of joining Cosmo editor-in-chief Willa Bennett on an episode of Blind Date:

“This is the most hectic and chaotic but real interview that I’ve ever done.”