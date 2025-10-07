Chic Report

JECT’s Latest Innovative Skin Treatments Are Perfect For Rejuvenating Touch-Ups

We followed some of our fave chicsters for a relaxing day with the medical aesthetic center

by Aaron Royce
JECT at the 2025 Fashion Media Awards (Jeff Eason)

There’s no place to go for a rejuvenating cosmetic treatment like JECT!  The luxe, relaxing cosmetic practice is known for its range of modern and innovative treatments that revitalize and rejuvenate the skin—all under the knowledgeable gaze of skilled medical practitioners. After our stylish Fashion Media Awards—which JECT was on-site for, educating guests on its latest practices and advancements—we caught up with some of our chicest industry pals for a day at its soothing Brooklyn location. Below, discover some of JECT’s best services that are absolute must-tries for any skincare fanatics…or anyone needing a refresh after a busy Fashion Week!

Guests learned about Ject’s latest innovations at the Fashion Media Awards

Aquagold 

One of the most luxe, effortless treatments on JECT’s menu is its Aquagold Finetouch treatment—also known as “Aquagold.” This incorporates a micro-dose of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and wrinkle reducers to penetrate the skin, which can be done on the face and forehead. The treatment’s 24-karat gold infusion adds a luxe finish to its final effect, which decreases facial redness and brightens the skin to create a radiant glow. Best of all, it requires extremely low recovery time—making it ideal for special events or hitting the red carpet!

Aquagold (Courtesy of JECT)

Wrinkle Reducers

Wrinkle reducers help with anti-aging by creating a smoother facial appearance. This practice involves neuromodulators being injected into facial muscles to relax facial lines and wrinkles.

Wrinkle reducers (Courtesy of JECT)

Plasma Skin Rejuvenation

The plasma skin rejuvenation service incorporates using your own platelet rich plasma (PRP) or platelet rich fibrin matrix, and injecting it back into tired areas like the under-eyes. The practice noticeably improves skin appearance, as well as the appearance of dark circles, for a more youthful and awakened look. For an added bonus, this treatment additionally supports facial firming and hydration, as well as combats acne, for a healthy, refreshed look.

(Courtesy of JECT)

All Images: Courtesy of JECT

