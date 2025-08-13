JECT Is Embracing Its Chic Treatments Out East

With seemingly unlimited options on where to go for aesthetic treatments, JECT is offering a personalized approach to making their clients look and feel good with a focus on a natural aesthetic. CEO and Board Certified Physician Assistant Gabby Garritano, who founded JECT in 2019, tells The Daily Summer what treatments are popular at their Bridgehampton location, how they’re focusing on the best experience for clients, and why you can trust them with a variety of medical aesthetic injections.

For those who don’t know, what is JECT?

First, we offer a personalized experience. It’s not one size fits all. We specialize in full-face consultations, tailored to each patient. We think of each appointment as a collaboration between the provider and the patient, and we make sure there’s a dialogue between the two. Secondly, it’s specialized. Aesthetics is all we do—all day, every day. Our board-certified physician assistants and nurse practitioners are experts in this industry. When you walk into any JECT location, your safety and your needs are our main priority. We also focus on a natural aesthetic to emphasize your unique and natural beauty. When you walk out of JECT, we want you to look and feel like your best self. We advise patients what they actually need vs. what they think they need or want.

Why is it called JECT?

It’s a clipped and elevated play on the word “injection.” Think going to the gym vs. gymnasium or flying on a plane vs. airplane.

What treatments are popular with your clients in the Hamptons?

Clients come to JECT for a variety of medical aesthetic injections. Our most popular treatments with Hamptons clients would be Facial Balancing and Aquagold. Both deliver a glow-up with no downtime. These are also popular in our Hamptons location because hiding from the sun isn’t always an option for our beach lovers. Both of these treatments can be made with PRFM [Platelet-Rich Fibrin Matrix] and Sculptra, which are regenerative, meaning they enhance and stimulate your body’s natural healing and renewal process.

What treatments are great if you don’t want to avoid the sun afterward?

Aquagold is one of our sun-safe treatments. The tiny gold-plated microneedles deliver a special cocktail of hyaluronic acid, neurotoxins, and vitamin C. None of which are photosensitizing ingredients, meaning these won’t make your skin more sensitive to sunlight. The glow starts almost immediately with maximal results after five to seven days, and it lasts four to six weeks. This treatment is super popular with our clients who want to look camera-ready for summer weddings and events Out East. Facial Balancing with Sculptra is also a summer favorite among clients. Sculptra is a polylactic acid filler that’s injected deep into the dermis and works by stimulating natural collagen production. This treatment is sun-safe as it doesn’t have any photosensitizing components, such as glycolic acid peels, retinoids, or lasers.

What’s a must-have for JECT clients?

JECT Hyaluronic Lip Enhancer and JECT Mineral Powder Sunscreen are both perfect for beach or boat days!

What’s new at JECT’s Bridgehampton location?

Sofwave! Patients are increasingly looking for noninvasive skin-tightening solutions, and Sofwave delivers with instant results and zero downtime. Sofwave is a proprietary skin-rejuvenation treatment that uses synchronous ultrasound parallel beam technology to treat sagging skin and textural concerns. The device is FDA-cleared to improve skin laxity, cellulite, and acne scars, along with an instant lift to brows and definition to the jawline. It delivers high-frequency ultrasound energy to the dermal layer of the skin, stimulating collagen and elastin production without damaging the skin’s surface. The treatment is designed for comfort and safety. The device is safe for all skin types and great for nearly anyone looking for nonsurgical skin tightening with immediate results. Unlike many other skin-tightening treatments, only one or two Sofwave treatments are needed for a full result, with an annual maintenance treatment recommended.

What’s ahead for JECT?

Focusing on the most innovative treatments and best experience for our clients. We have many requests from our clients to expand to cities outside of the New York City area. Seeing the success of our newest location in Brooklyn has us excited for what’s ahead!

All images: Courtesy of Ject.

