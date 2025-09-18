JECT Holds The Secrets To The Fountain Of Youth

JECT is known for its innovative cosmetic practices, which you can now experience in its Upper East Side, West Village, and Brooklyn locations—as well as a new outpost in New Jersey! Take a dive into the brand’s latest fall treatments from its board-certified family nurse practitioner Brooke Morton, FNP-C.

Moxi

What it is: This resurfacing device quickly polishes the face to reduce signs of aging.

Benefits: This treatment, which is safe for all skin tones, notably smooths facial scarring, enlarged pores, and uneven skin textures.

Cost: $800; $720 with JECT membership

BBL

What it is: Broadband light (BBL) is used for skin brightening and soothing.

Benefits: Different wavelengths are used to treat redness, hyperpigmentation, and rosacea. Throughout one week, pigmentation will darken and flake off, which should be followed by a Moxi laser session for resurfacing.

Cost: $650; $585 with JECT membership

Microneedling + PDRN

What it is: Microneedling uses controlled micro trauma on the skin to kick-start collagen production, plus reduce fine lines, dullness, and enlarged pores. PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide) uses innovative salmon gonad DNA to reduce inflammation.

Benefits: Microneedling softens fine lines and reduces pore size and acne scars. Meanwhile, PDRN improves skin hydration, texture, and fine lines, while also decreasing post-microneedling downtime. If PDRN is applied after microneedling, the treatment improves the skin’s smoothness and vibrance while supporting cell regeneration and hydration.

Cost: $900, $810 with JECT membership (treatment); $500 with JECT membership, $450 for regular microneedling

CO2

What it is: This skin-resurfacing laser treats deep wrinkles, texture, sagging, and sun damage on your skin.

Benefits: CO2 treatments vary in intensity, which can lead to different results. Less intense treatments treat uneven textures, dullness, and prevent signs of aging for a refreshed look. Meanwhile, more intense treatments use powerful lasers to promote collagen production, while addressing long-term skin damage and aging, which is only medically advised for lighter skin tones.

Cost: $1,005; $905 with JECT membership

All images: Courtesy of JECT

