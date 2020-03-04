Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Chitose Abe to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Collection

The next phase of Jean Paul Gaultier couture has been revealed: each season, a designer will be invited to interpret the codes of the house. First up is Chitose Abe of Sacai, who will present a couture collection in July 2020. “The idea of different designers interpreting one Haute Couture brand came to me in the nineties for a Parisian Haute Couture House who found itself without a designer,” Gaultier explained. “This concept will become reality now with Chitose Abe of Sacai as the first guest designer. I admire her work, we have many things in common creatively and a similar vision of fashion. I am glad to give her the complete freedom.”

Abe adds: “I have a long held admiration for Jean Paul’s unique vision of subversive femininity and his originality, both of which I’ve strived towards in my work since the beginning. It’s a true honor to be given the opportunity to be custodian of his house as the first designer of this project.”

Diane von Furstenberg Is Launching a Podcast

Diane von Furstenberg is getting in to the podcast game with a new show on Spotify. InCharge with DVF will feature conversations between the designer and “extraordinary women” — including Kris Jenner, Elaine Welteroth, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others. The show launches March 12.

Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan Star In New Films for Coach

For its Spring campaign, Coach is releasing a new film series, Originals Go Their Own Way, starring Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan. Directed by Santiago Sierra Soler, the films touch upon Lopez and Jordan’s personal stories, in their own words.

Tommy Hilfiger Releases New Capsule Collection With Mercedes-Benz

Tommy Hilfiger has been an official partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team since 2018. Today, the brand is announcing its third TommyXMercedes-Benz capsule collection for men. The Spring 2020 collection features a range of pieces — including tees, a bomber jacket, and a hooded parka — which will be available in select Mercedes-Benz dealerships, as well as in stores and online at Tommy Hilfiger.

