This J.Crew x Lee Collab Is an Understated Banger

J.Crew and Lee know a thing or two about good collaborations. They’ve both had some bangers recently, from Lee’s collaboration with Buck Mason to J.Crew’s parternship with Alex Eagle and many, many more. So it should really come as no surprise that such seasoned creative collaborators would come together to make such a thoroughly excellent capsule collection. One that feels both contemporary and timeless and is (blessedly) available for both men and women. And even kids!

Drawing inspiration directly from Lee’s rich advertising archives, the creative teams at both brands tapped into their shared visual history, reworking the language of classic Americana, prep, and denim through a fresh lens.

It’s not flashy. It’s understated and perfect for fans of either brand. (And extra perfect for fans of both.)

“This collaboration felt incredibly natural,” said Olympia Gayot, creative director of J.Crew women’s and kids in a statement. “Lee represents an essential part of American denim heritage. At J.Crew, my goal was to honor that legacy while refining it through our lens — polished but relaxed, thoughtful but unfussy. We focused on pieces that feel authentic and enduring, the kind of wardrobe staples you reach for instinctively and keep for years. It’s about respecting heritage while making it feel relevant now.”

The collection reinterprets iconic Lee silhouettes, including the Storm Rider jacket, western shirts, straight-leg jeans, skirts, and overalls. Each piece is crafted from premium materials such as Japanese selvedge denim sourced from renowned mills like Kaihara and Kurabo, with details including custom hardware, embossed brass finishes, and vintage-inspired labels referencing early 1970s Lee imagery. Thoughtful fabrications, from garment-dyed cottons to perfect-rib knits to a J.Crew plaid created for the Storm Rider jacket, ensure every style feels both authentic and modern.

“This will be the first collaboration available on Lee.com that encompasses men, women and kids apparel, and we couldn’t have a better partner than J. Crew,” said Joe Broyles, vice president of collaborations at Lee. “They are a master at product storytelling, and we’re thrilled with the outcome. This capsule amplifies Lee’s new global ‘Built Like Lee’ platform – highlighting how we’re showing up in new ways for today’s consumer.”

The collection retails between $45 and $268 and will be available online on March 19th at lee.com and jcrew.com and in select J.Crew stores.

Check out the full collection below.

Women’s

Men’s and Unisex

Kid’s