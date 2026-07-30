Jared Leto Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In New BBC Documentary

On Wednesday, the BBC released a new documentary in which 10 women accuse actor Jared Leto of sexual assault, sexual harassment, inappropriate comments, and/or statutory rape.

“I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false,” said Leto, 54, in a statement to The Associated Press.

The new doc comes out just over a year after Airmail published an article outlining similar accusations by nine different women against Leto, which, of course, he also denied.

One of the women in the new BBC doc says Leto was sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another says he threatened to assault her when she was 19, and found herself alone with him in a hotel room unexpectedly. A third woman describes having sex whith Leto in California when she was 17 and says Leto “shrugged off” her concerns about the age of consent being 18 in the state. A fourth woman says Leto made sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16. After he suggested they have sex, she was sent a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which the BBC saw and which she refused to sign.

In total 10 women spoke wit the BBC about Leto, as did former members of the Thirty Seconds to Mars road crew who said they felt uncomfortable about the way Leto interacted with underage female fans on tour.

All of this comes after years of speculation and reports about Leto and his proclivities and the suspicious cult-like gatherings he lead during the late 2010s.

Will this new doc finally be the nail in the coffin of Leto’s Hollywood career? People love to talk about cancel culture, but actors like Armie Hammer and Kevin Spacey continue to find work (even if it not at the same level as before they were outed as sexual predators) and the more time passes after a scandal, the more likely men in Hollywood are to bounce back and reappear in high profile projects. According to IMDB, he is currently in pre-production for a new movie with Lupita Nyong’o and John Mulaney.