Jaden Smith Is Christian Louboutin’s New Men’s Creative Director

In a surprise twist, Jaden Smith is taking on a new role at Christian Louboutin! The brand just announced that the actor, musician, and fashion designer has been named its new men’s creative director, which was shared in a press launch today. Smith’s appointment stems from a chance encounter with Louboutin in 2019, who was inspired by his fearless style snd respect for high craftsmanship. The moment marks Louboutin’s first instance of having a new creative director outside of Mr. Louboutin himself, and also follows Smith’s recent fashion projects—including the release of collections for his own MSFTSrep brand. It also makes Smith the second American at the helm of a French brand, following Pharrell’s viral appointment as Louis Vuitton’s creative director in 2024. With a track record for boundary-pushing, colorful outfits, Smith is sure to bring added flair to the position as he crafts four men’s shoes, accessories, and leather goods collections each year. Fashion insiders are responding to the news today with mixed reactions. Anonymous Instagram account Boringnotcom called the move “straight out embarrassing.” Users on X are giving the move a mixed response.

We’ve Got Our First Look At Victoria Beckham’s New Netflix Show!

VB is coming to Netflix! It’s just been announced that Victoria Beckham‘s namesake series will launch on the streaming platform on October 9, according to Netflix. Rooted in her longstanding career and designing for her namesake fashion brand, the three-part show will highlight her impact on pop culture over time—and how she got to where she is today—with direction by Nadia Hallgren. The innovative founder is also center stage in the show’s new trailer, which finds her preparing for her latest show at Paris Fashion Week. Aside from Beckham, there’s also plenty of fashionable input through cameos by Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Donatella Versace.

GAP Expands Its Leadership With John Demsey, Reed Krakoff And More!

It’s a new day at Gap Inc.! The brand has announced it will begin working with Reed Krakoff and John Demsey to guide its upcoming Beauty and Accessories collection launches, according to a press release. The brand’s also promoted both Deb Redmond and Michele Parsons as guiding lights for the label’s strategic growth. Both lines will further grow Old Navy, with the hopes that they can extend the label’s reach to everyone—and each will notably debut in 2026 across 150 stores and Gap.com. Previously, Zac Posen was appointed as Gap Inc.’s vice president and creative director in February 2024, marking a major turnaround that’s seen the launch of Gap Studio, a revamped Banana Republic and Old Navy, and campaigns starring Lindsay Lohan, Dylan Efron, KATSEYE, and Troye Sivan.

