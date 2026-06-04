Jaden Smith’s First Campaign for Christian Louboutin

On June 3, Christian Louboutin celebrated the launch of men’s creative director Jaden Smith’s debut Fall/Winter 2026 collection. While the products themselves first made their debut in Paris in back in January during Smith and Louboutin’s warehouse rave-cum-art installation-cum-accessories presentation, this is the first time the collection can be seen in a broader context, on actual models in an a real world environment. Well, as much of a real world environment as a photo shoot can be, anyway.

As Louboutin’s first-ever men’s creative director, Smith says he is attempting to blend performance-driven textures with expressive design, spontaneity, and innovative craftsmanship, which he believes will signal an exciting new era for the brand.

Collection highlights include the Molten Trapman boot, engineered to appear dripping in glossy molten paint; the Trapman TCT 2, reimagined in new variations that merge the Maison’s heritage with 1990s hip-hop influences; the Asclepius Sling, a sling-back interpretation of the sculptural Asclepius line; Dots, a modern loafer punctuated with laser-cut openings; the return of the Corteo evening shoe; and the Tactical Skate low-top, a streetwear-inspired sneaker defined by clean lines and an expanded color palette.

The collection also introduces a comprehensive range of bags, small leather goods, jewelry, eyewear, and accessories, including the new Tactical Multi-Pocket tote and Tactical Harness, which, honestly, look a bit like luxury cosplay gear for the manosphere set, but it does look sleek and well made and, hey, you can’t say there isn’t a market for it.

To celebrate the launch, Smith will appear at a series of exclusive events throughout June in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and London, so if you want to share your opinions about the new collection with him in person, those are gonna be your chances.

Otherwise, the Fall/Winter 2026 collection is available now in Christian Louboutin boutiques worldwide and online at christianlouboutin.com.

And check out the rest of the campaign below.