Nicholas Alexander Chavez Breaks A Sweat For Nike’s Jacquemus Collab

Drip, drip, drip…what’s that sound? It’s heartthrob Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s sweat hitting the floor in Nike‘s latest campaign. The activewear brand has tapped the dashing young star to front its new collaboration with softly sexy French label Jacquemus, featuring a narrowed Moon Shoe style with curved Nike Swoosh logos. The narrow lace-up styles can be seen in hues of black, red, and pale yellow on Chavez—who dances across a dance studio while breaking a shirtless sweat in the campaign. You can check out the shoes when they launch on Jacquemus.com on September 29—and take a closer look at Chavez’s moves on Instagram.

All images: Courtesy of Jacquemus

The Cinema Society Screens Eleanor The Great—And Takes Over Katz’s Deli!

The Cinema Society marked a major debut for Scarlett Johansson, who premiered her first film as a director, Eleanor the Great, at Village East Theater last night. Stars June Squibb, Erin Kellyman, Jessica Hecht, and Will Price were all in attendance.

After the film, guests journeyed to Katz’s Delicatessen, which was taken over for the evening. (Best idea ever!) Attendees mingled with dancing and lively conversation while enjoying the deli’s signature pastrami sandwiches, matzah ball soup, and potato knishes—plus plenty of margaritas! The delightful film covers themes of aging, family, loss and what constitutes deceit with 95-year-old Squibb at the helm.

Guests included Colin Jost, Julianna Margulies, Keith Lieberthal, Griffin Dunne, Aidan Quinn, Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray, Jessamine Burgum, Kara Durrett, Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn, Michael Barker, Tom Bernard, Michael Stipe, Thomas Dozol, Sarita Choudhury, Susie Essman, Jeff Hiller, JC Chandor, Bryan Lourd, Clark Gregg, Piper Perabo, Alysia Reiner, Laila Robins, Julio Torres, Kathleen Turner, Richard Schiff, Michael Cyril Creighton, Caroline Aaron, Scott Adsit, Ashlie Atkinson, Danny Burstein, Geneva Carr, Peter Friedman, Caitlin O’Connell, Tovah Feldshuh, Bianca Lawson, Ilana Levine, Ben Shenkman, Mickey Sumner, Celia Weston, Catherine Curtin, Kim Director, Johnathan Fernandez, Montego Glover, Sarah Himadeh. Sofia Hublitz, Richard LaGravenese, Emma Myles, Orfeh, Sam Vartholomeos, Oliver Hermanus, Oren Moverman, Dempsey Bryk, Ryan Cooper, Sloane Crosley, Jenna Leigh Green, Don Lee, Eileen Matias, Alex Lundqvist, Chloe Melas, Coco Mitchell, Cameron Moir, Maye Musk, Emma O’Connor, Mariah Strongin, Eddie Roche, Mick Szal, Jake Sumner, Lucy Sumner, Valesca Guerrand-Hermes, Jake Davies, Jeff Ayars, Sophie Auster, Patrick Alwyn, Sterling Jones, Loree Rodkin, Frederique Van Der Wal, Tara Westwood, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, and more.

All images: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Banana Republic Goes Back In Time With Banana Republic Archive

Banana Republic is bringing its archival pieces to the forefront with their latest launch! The brand’s signature pieces from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s are being re-released in a new capsule, Banana Republic Archive, complete with a capsule curated by Marcus Allen. The line includes 70 pieces, including the return of the brand’s throwback yellow raincoat, denim jumpsuit, patchwork vest, and more. You can discover the full collection now in Select Banana Republic stores, as well as BananaRepublic.Gap.com..

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic

Miley Cyrus Dives Into Beauty As Maybelline’s Newest Face

Maybe she’s born with it…maybe it’s Miley! In a major beauty-meets-pop-culture moment, Maybelline New York has officially named Miley Cyrus as their newest global ambassador. To mark the occasion, Cyrus has sung the brand’s signature “Maybe She’s Born With It” jingle, which drops today. United by their shared love of self-expression and individuality, the beauty partnership will continue with upcoming product launches, plus a special release of the brand’s fan-favorite Sky High mascara. Stay tuned!

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw and Erika Ryan.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.