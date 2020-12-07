ICYMI! Jacquemus Dropped A Holiday Collection…And It’s All Pink

Jacquemus has us dreaming of a pink Christmas this year, thanks to its surprise holiday drop.

The Parisian fashion house first hinted at its spontaneous capsule collection in an Instagram post, which begged a seemingly rhetorical question painted across a bright pink backdrop: “Do you like pink?” And judging by the post’s multitude of commenters, everyone likes pink—especially pink merch.

The holiday collection—aptly dubbed Pink—has officially given the idea of a white Christmas a run for its money, and we aren’t complaining. With each piece and accessory flaunting the same shade of candy pink that first debuted in the brand’s famous SS ’20 runway show (who could forget that pink runway which extended down Provençal fields of purple lavender?), Jacquemus has evidently refused traditional seasonal palettes of red, green, and gold—and unapologetically, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)

The drop, which comes just in time for holiday shopping and gift-giving, offers an assortment of suitable stocking-stuffers and white elephant needs. How apropos! The collection includes an beautiful smorgasbord of apparel accompanied by accessories and dainty eye candy—you know, like the signature Jacquemus Le Porte-Clés Tovalo Chiquito keychains, which are (believe it or not) the microscopic variant of the Internet sensation: the two-inch Le Chiquito purse.

Furthermore, its “Jacquemus”-imprinted hoodie, flower-printed Jacquard socks, and two-tone beanie are suitable for cozying up by a roaring fire. Au contraire, the bucket hat and flip flops constitute the perfect uniform for a vacation spent in the tropics. Also available are a knitted bralette and briefs set, wool chapeaus, an adjustable fanny pack, and a leather crossbody flap card holder for all those $5 Starbucks gift cards your relatives are more than likely going to be handing out.

If we can recommend anything, it’s to shop the collection ASAP. Some items have already had to be restocked, and we anticipate another sell out in the near future. To be fair, how could anyone resist pink merch?

