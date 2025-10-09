Jacob Elordi Falls In Love With Cartier

Love is in the air for Jacob Elordi! The dashing actor is front and center for Cartier‘s latest jewelry campaign, spotlighting its signature Love collection as the luxury brand’s newest ambassador. While wearing the instantly recognizable screw-accented cuffs and rings, Elordi journeys throughout New York City in new images taken by his sister, Isabella Elordi, as well as Priscilla director Sofia Coppola. The bejeweled moment marks a fashionable new chapter for the star, whose red carpet looks we’re already anticipating when his new film Frankenstein premieres this month.

All images: Sofia Coppola/Courtesy of Cartier

Hailey Bieber Shares Her Fashion, Beauty, And Music Faves With Harper’s Bazaar

Hailey Bieber‘s in the hot seat! This week, the Rhode founder sat down for Harper’s Bazaar‘s “Burning Questions” video series, delving into her go-to obsessions across fashion, music, and more—which you can watch now on the magazine’s YouTube channel. Her latest fascinations? Overnight face masks, under-eye patches, trench coats, thong heels, and husband Justin Bieber’s new album Swag. Aw! Plus, Bieber reveals her forever go-to movie is The Notebook. Can we stop by for a girls’ night in?

Victoria Beckham’s Netflix Show Is Here!

When the clock struck midnight, we were paying rapt attention to Victoria Beckham‘s new Netflix series! The star’s namesake show, now streaming on the platform, chronicles her life from childhood through the present day as she reflects on rising to fame through music, her life in the public eye, and making waves in the fashion industry. Among the personal and dynamic revelations we’ve learned so far? Being in the Spice Girls furthered Beckham’s self-acceptance, she shocked Versace when suggesting dress alterations before attending her first fashion show, and her chic pal Roland Mouret was rumored to secretly design her line when she launched her first designs in 2009. Plus, the reason Beckham often doesn’t smile in photos—even prompting a viral “Fashion Stole My Smile” T-shirt—has nothing to do with joy, but everything to do with symmetry.

“I didn’t realize that when I smile. which I do, I smile from the left, because if I smile from the right I look unwell,” Beckham says in the show. “So consequently, I’m smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it, so that’s why I look so moody.”

Tommy Hilfiger Hits The Streets Of NYC For Tommy Jeans’ Fall 2025

Denim never goes out of style—just ask Tommy Hilfiger, whose new Tommy Jeans campaign has launched just in time for the start of autumn. This season, the designer’s casual label highlights its confident attitude with a Tommy Girl capsule line, filled with mix-and-match denim, soft jackets and knitwear, puffer coats, and versatile outerwear perfect for the crisp months ahead. Stars including Tommy Jeans ambassador Jang Won Young and cultural insiders Samara Cyn, Lindsay Vrckovnik, Eniola Abioro, Valentino Bonaccio, Phil Soda, and Ivan Wang can be seen strolling through the streets of New York, emphasizing the line’s versatility and ease. The range is complete with an assortment of statement boots, party-oriented dresses and denim, and a dash of preppy and streetwear aesthetics to emphasize the line’s widespread appeal. You can discover the full Tommy Jeans collection now on USA.Tommy.com and Hilfiger’s boutiques.

“This season features New York City in a way that only Tommy Jeans can capture it: bold, diverse and inviting,” said Hilfiger. “We’ve fully embraced our heritage of reinventing classics for today’s tastemakers, to push boundaries with fresh creativity and self-expression. The spirit of Tommy Jeans is about owning your individuality and putting your twist on tradition, in a way that excites and inspires across generations.”

All images: Clara Balzary/Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Lingua Franca Launches A Newsworthy Collab With The Guardian

Start spreading the news! Lingua Franca has just unveiled its latest chic collaboration with The Guardian. Inspired by the power of independent journalism and honesty, free speech, and accurate reporting, the capsule’s soft cashmere sweaters feature looped slogans from “The Guardian” to “The whole picture,” “Facts are sacred,” “For fact’s sake,” and “Fiercely independent.” Cast in versatile shades of dark blue, gray, and beige, the line’s modeled by a group of the British news platform’s top journalists and editors, including Betsy Reed, Lauren N. Williams, Estelle Tang, George Joseph, Adam Gabbatt, and girl-about-town Alaina Demopoulos. You can shop the full collection now on LinguaFranca.nyc, as well as the brand’s enchanting downtown boutique. The moment continues a busy year for Lingua Franca, which has also made headlines for its Bowery Hotel-inspired runway debut and recent collabs with Gilmore Girls and Hamilton.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.