J.Lo Opens Up About Oscars Snub (Vulture)

In a new interview with Oprah, Jennifer Lopez admits she was disappointed by not receiving an Oscar nomination for her role in Hustlers. “I was a little sad,” she said. “There were so many articles, I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of ‘she’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen. If she doesn’t get it, you’re crazy.’ I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like ‘Ouch.’”

J.Lo did nab several other nominations for Hustlers, including a Golden Globe, an Independent Spirit Awards, and a SAG award. Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Marriage Story.

Amazon Cracks Down on Sellers Attempting to Capitalize on Coronavirus (Wired)

Amazon has pulled or blocked over one million products from third-party retailers related to the coronavirus. Among the issues are claims of price gouging to items that “falsely advertised to defend against or cure the illness.”

“Amazon has always required sellers provide accurate information on product detail pages and we remove those that violate our policies,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the illness continues to have an effect on the fashion industry. Business of Fashion reports that Tokyo Fashion Week is the latest event to be canceled amid the outbreak. Nike has temporarily closed its headquarters in Oregon for a deep cleaning after a confirmed case of coronavirus was found in the state. Additionally, the brand’s European headquarters in the Netherlands has been shut down after an employee tested positive for the disease.

Animals Take the Runway at Thom Browne and Stella McCartney

Aesthetically, Thom Browne and Stella McCartney could not be more different. But at Paris Fashion Week this past weekend, they had one thing in common: mascots! Browne’s show kicked off with a series of whimsical animal masks. The theme continued throughout the collection in embroidered patches and accessories, presented as matching looks for men and women.

McCartney’s animal use was a bit more of a surprise. The initial collection was on-brand for McCartney — lots of geometric prints, shift dresses, and smartly tailored suits. But for the finale she let loose and had a some fun with a menagerie of mascot outfits, decked out in her accessories. Cute!

Adidas Taps Lotta Volkova for New Collab (Dazed)

Stylist Lotta Volkova — known for her work with Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs, and Vetements, among other brands — is the latest to team up with Adidas on a capsule collection. The collaboration, which Volkova teased on Instagram, features clothing, shoes, swimwear, and socks. Jacobs is clearly excited, commenting “I have to have, sight unseen, want and need!!!!!”

Diane von Fürstenberg Receives France’s Legion of Honor (WWD)

On Friday, Diane von Fürstenberg was declared a Chevalier of France’s National Order of the Legion of Honor. “To receive this honor from you is as much an honor as the honor itself,” she said.

