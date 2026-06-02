J.Crew Taps Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, and More for New Swim Campaign

J.Crew just launched their newest campaign for Summer 2026 and it’s giving us major “old Abercrombie & Fitch” vibes. Right down to the golden retriever who appears in a couple of the images and was a photographic signature of former A&F Quarterly photographer Bruce Weber.

This campaign, however, was shot by photographer Brett Lloyd and reunites former Victoria’s Secret supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, and Taylor Hill alongside a bevy of hunky (and often shirtless) men.

“Casting these women represents a moment when fashion felt optimistic, magnetic, and deeply influential in shaping personal style,” said the brand via a press release. “Bringing them back together through the brand lens reflects J.Crew’s continued role at the center of American fashion and its ability to reinterpret nostalgia in a way that feels modern, relevant, and alive.”

Dubbed “Camp Crew,” the campaign is set against the backdrop of an idyllic summer camp by the lake, complete with color wars, archery, water fights, capture the flag, and water sports.

“At its core, Camp Crew is about capturing a feeling people remember and want to return to,” says J.Crew chief marketing officer, Julia Collier. “Reuniting this group of women brought an incredible energy to the campaign because they represent such an iconic moment in fashion and culture. There is nostalgia attached to them individually, but together it becomes something bigger. It feels emotional, familiar, aspirational, and very alive.”

The campaign is the first step in a mutli-step marketing strategy by J.Crew that includes activations and destination experiences the brand plans to roll out across the country throughout the summer.

Check out the rest of the campaign below.