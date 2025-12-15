Chic Report

It’s Not Too Late! Holiday Gift Ideas For Everyone!

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
A Look from Jumelle Collection

Need gift ideas? We’ve got you! If you haven’t started shopping yet, not to worry! We did a deep dive to unearth a variety of chic options for everyone in your life!  Without further ado…

Under $100

(Courtesy of Nordstrom)

‘Diptyque, 34 Boulevard Saint Germain room spray, $90, Nordstrom.com

 

(Courtesy of Clementine Sleepwear)

Clementine Sleepwear, Ski Club silk sleep mask, $85, Sleepwithclementine.com

 

(Courtesy of Amazon)

Peter Som, Family Style: Elegant Everyday Recipes Inspired by Home and Heritage, $40, Amazon.com

City of Scents, ASPEN Collection Set. The collection set includes the soy/coconut candle, scent spray and scent sticks in their ASPEN scent that blends notes of Fir Needle, Campfire, Myrrh and Anise. $82. CityofScents.com

Haven Well Within, Lightweight Flannel Frosted Plaid Pajama Top, $78. HavenWellWithin.com

Alexi Lubomirski’s SACRA NATURA: When The Earth Was God book, $60, 100% of proceeds go to children’s charity Hope&Play. AlexiLubomirski.com

Under $250

(Courtesy of Talbots)

Talbots, Polished crepe tuxedo maxi skirt, $149,  Talbots.com

(Courtesy of Tablots)

Tablots, Delightful Dog sweater, $119.00, Talbots.com

 

(Courtesy of Virgin Skincare)

Virgin Skin, Daily Glow active hydrator, $110, Virginskinbeauty.com

 

(Courtesy of Haven Well Within)

Haven Well Within, Washable silk robe, $198, HavenWellWithin.com

 

(Courtesy of Hotel Chocolat)

Hotel Chocolat, Velvetiser starter kit, $209 (was $285), Us.Velvetiser.com

 

 

 

 

Under $500

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

LAGOS, Silver caviar stacking ring, $250, Lagos.com

(Courtesy of Infinement Coty Paris)

Infinement Coty Paris, Encore Un Fois parfum, $295, EU.InfinementCoty.com

 

Under $1,000

Dior, Caro Glycine wallet, $740, Dior.com

(Courtesy of Chloe)

Chloé, Aly sunglasses, $500, Chloe.com

håndværk, Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $260, Handvaerk.com

 

Ruth NY, Bow Charm in Gold, $530, ruthny.com

(Courtesy of Celine)

Celine, Square in silk twill, $590, Celine.com

Over $1,000

(Courtesy of Jimmy Choo)

Jimmy Choo, Lula 100 sandals, $1,350, JimmyChoo.com

(Courtesy of Fendi)

Fendi, Mamma Baguette Medium bag, $3,700, Fendi.com

(Courtesy of Cartier)

Cartier, Clash de Cartier small hoop earrings, $5,200, Cartier.com

(Courtesy of Jumellle)

Jumelle, The Lolly dress, $2,350, The Lolly Capelet, $1,2250.00. This bias cut dress is custom created in 100% candy striped silk from London, England with a v-neckline and fitted bodice and skirt. The matching capelet is elbow length and has a self tie closure at center front neckline custom created to match the dress in 100% candy striped silk. Jumellecollection.com

 

 

 

Joseph Dulcos, Appoloni Bag in Tempo Leather. $5,800, JosephDuclos.com

Rockford Collection, Moss Cord Bracelet with Diamonds & Gold, Starting at $1,260, www.rockfordcollection.com

