It’s In The Stars: The Perfect Fashion Party Picks For Gemini

In pursuit of holiday fashion inspiration? While dress codes might be somewhat obsolete this season, we looked to the cosmos for tried-and-true guidance on what to wear, with a little help from fashion’s favorite astrologer, Francesca Vuillemin.

This dual air sign thrives on communication and connecting through sharing the myriad of information they so love to

acquire. With Venus going into Sagittarius on December 15th, you present exciting new partnerships. Wearing bright yellow, light green, and azure blue will be the perfect colors for all those FaceTime and Zoom party invites!

Gauge81, Krasnador dress, $189

GANNI, cotton silk smock mini dress, $345

Tanya Taylor, Julianna dress, $475

Keepsake, long sleeve mini dress, $210

Rhode, Ella dress, $425

Erdem, Alvaro dress, $1,536

Stine Goya, Asher dress, $350

Balenciaga, draped satin dress, $2,450

DVF, Nella crepe midi dress, $398

Cinq a Sept, Kiley gown, $695

