It’s In The Stars: The Perfect Fashion Party Picks For Gemini

In pursuit of holiday fashion inspiration? While dress codes might be somewhat obsolete this season, we looked to the cosmos for tried-and-true guidance on what to wear, with a little help from fashion’s favorite astrologer, Francesca Vuillemin.
This dual air sign thrives on communication and connecting through sharing the myriad of information they so love to
acquire. With Venus going into Sagittarius on December 15th, you present exciting new partnerships. Wearing bright yellow, light green, and azure blue will be the perfect colors for all those FaceTime and Zoom party invites!
Gauge81, Krasnador dress, $189
GANNI, cotton silk smock mini dress, $345
Tanya Taylor, Julianna dress, $475
Keepsake, long sleeve mini dress, $210
Rhode, Ella dress, $425
Erdem, Alvaro dress, $1,536
Stine Goya, Asher dress, $350
Balenciaga, draped satin dress, $2,450
DVF, Nella crepe midi dress, $398
Cinq a Sept, Kiley gown, $695
