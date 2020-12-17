It’s In The Stars: Perfect Party Fashion Picks For Pisces

In pursuit of holiday fashion inspiration? While dress codes might be somewhat obsolete this season, we looked to the cosmos for tried-and-true guidance on what to wear, with a little help from fashion’s favorite astrologer, Francesca Vuillemin.
Like the duality of the Pisces symbol of two fish swimming in the opposite direction, they approach their wardrobe in the same way. Fearless of color, their style is an expression of their creativity and mood. Wearing pastel blues, sea-foam green, and purple will support this elusive sign to make powerful waves in the world and build their dreams.
Rachel Gilbert, Petunia dress, $1,495
DVF, Stella silk crepe-de-chine dress, $558
Off-White, lace dress, $1,113
PatBo, satin ruched dot maxi dress, $425
Maria Lucia Hohan, Zakiya midi, $1,170
Alberta Ferretti, dusty green satin dress, $1,375
ba&sh, Quartz dress, $357
Marchesa, printed chiffon lace ruffle tea dress, $347
Joie, Yashi silk dress, $134
Cecilie Bahnsen, Libby dress, $1,580
Black Halo, Coralia mini, $375
Erdem, Triin gown, $3,000
Christian Siriano, sculpted bodice ruffle gown, $400
Needle & Thread, violet patchwork sequin cami gown, $314
