Italian Shoe Brands To Check Out at COTERIE This Month

COTERIE is coming to the Javits Center from February 24th-26th, and once again, you’ll find some of the most gorgeous and well-made brands from Italy showing. Today, we’re looking at some of the best Italian shoe brands to check out at the show! Who should be on your radar?

AHDIID

Creative director Mario Pini’s bold takes on classic shoe styles, such as boat shoes and hiking boots, include pumping up the volume with mega-size silhouettes, loud laces, and more. (abiy. [email protected]; Booth 5324)

Brunate

Shoes that are comfortable and stylish can be hard to come by, but that’s Brunate’s specialty; the century-old footwear brand, headquartered outside Milan, offers kicks with flexible soles and soft materials that don’t sacrifice chicness. ([email protected]; Booth 5312)

Cristina Millotti

In 1967, founder Millotti Natalfranco opened his first shoe factory in Arezzo, a town in Tuscany, and ever since, the Cristina Millotti brand continues to be made with high standards and quality materials. (roberto@ theprivatedesign.com; Booth 5310)

Donna Carolina

Whether you’re in the mood for cute boots, sweet ballet flats, or walkable low heels, Donna Carolina’s on-trend designs have got you covered. ([email protected]; Booth 5315)

El Vaquero

Beautiful boots with Western flair, unique details, and a vintage feel are El Vaquero’s signature, all crafted by hand using premium leather. ([email protected]; Booth 5213)

Giovanni Fabiani

Founded in 1971, Giovanni Fabiani is known for luxurious footwear designed with innovation in mind, and meant to last for many years to come. ([email protected]; Booth 5314)

Jo-Ghost

A family-run label based in the small town of Montegranaro, Italy, Jo-Ghost has been producing high-quality footwear for 50 years. ([email protected]; Booth 5313)

La Scarpetta di Venere

Using premium leathers and unique artisanal techniques, La Scarpetta di Venere creates its elegant limited-edition shoes in the heart of the Marche region. ([email protected]; Booth 5333)

Moaconcept

Hip sneakers are Moaconcept’s forte; the brand, founded in Florence in 2013, specializes in comfy on-trend trainers, collaborations with street artists, and limitedrun capsule collections. (nicola.artegiani@ moaconcept.com; Booth 5109)

Nerogiardini

This brand, based in the Marche region of Italy, offers high-quality shoes, as well as bags for the whole family, with collections for men, women, and children. ([email protected]; Booth 5111)

NiS New Italia Shoes

High-quality boots— including lace-up walking boots, as well as durable outdoor boots made to withstand the elements—get added flair from rich hues and textures. ([email protected]; Booth 5235)

Patrizia Bonfanti

Handmade in Tuscany, Patrizia Bonfanti’s designs are avant garde and meticulously constructed to go many miles, in style. ([email protected]; Booth 5311)

Voile Blanche

From casual to formal, Voile Blanche’s footwear selection offers something for everyone. Whether you’re in the market for whimsical heels, texture-packed boots, or printsplashed sneakers, Voile Blanche has a covetable pair (or two) worth checking out. ([email protected]; Booth 5308)



