ITA Preview: Three Italian Brands Showing at Coterie

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is bringing the buzziest Italian fashion brands to Coterie in New York. Here’s the scoop on three brands that will be showing at the trade show this season.

1. Arena Couture

Arena Couture is a contemporary collection, born with the sartorial and couture knowledge of the Arena sisters. The pair have over 30 years experience working for major Italian brands. Their new line utilizes Italian textiles and presents them at an accessible price point.

2. Femì

A family brand for over 50 years, Femì is today produced and designed by Gironacci Arduino. The brand has navigated the ins and outs of style over the decades by following one easy motto: “The simpler the better.”

3. Amina Rubinacci

Since the 1970s, Amina Rubinacci knitwear has been a symbol of quality and elegance. Her pieces are distinguished by their perfect designs, meticulous attention to detail, selection of raw materials and the search for the finest yarns.

Click here to read more about the ITA brands coming to Coterie.

