The ITA Returns to Coterie With a Stable of Chic Italian Brands

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

Once again, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is bringing a host of chic Italian labels to the Coterie trade show, giving New York fashion insiders an exclusive chance to see the best of Italian fashion. To coincide with the event, the ITA has crafted an interactive digital magazine, Italian Style, highlighting the country’s vast and influential fashion legacy. Despite being known for its unparalleled textiles and tailoring, the country equally has no shortage of glamour. From model legends like Carla Bruni and Isabella Rossellini to the ever-fabulous Milan Fashion Week, Italian Style chronicles how Italy has made a name for itself as one of fashion’s most important destinations.

But more importantly, the magazine also has a trove of information on the 60 Italian brands that will be in Manhattan this February. It’s a must-read for buyers, retailers, influencers, and the media interested in the best of Italian fashion. Click here to read the whole issue!

