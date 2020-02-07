ITA Preview: Three Italian Accessory Brands Showing at Coterie

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is bringing the buzziest Italian fashion brands to Coterie in New York. Here’s the scoop on three brands that will be showing at the trade show this season.

1. Ferruccio Vecchi

Ferruccio Vecchi has been producing hats and accessories for over 35 years with continuous research into new materials, shapes and with artisan workmanship.

2. Angela Caputi Giuggiù

Based in Florence, Angela Caputi Giuggiù designs jewelry for her eponymous brand based on classic Hollywood cinema. Working with materials such as plastic resins, the brand has won awards and has been featured in exhibits.

3. Marant Bags

In 2008, after two decades working with leather goods, brothers Mario and Antonello launched their own bag and accessory brand in Montoro. Now, the brand has grown exponentially, and participates in trade fairs around the world.

Click here to read more about the ITA brands coming to Coterie.

