Sweater weather, but make it French girl-approved. If you were dreading saying goodbye to your summer wardrobe rotation, think again! Isabel Marant’s Fall 2020 ad campaign has us swooning over new ways to wear our winter woolies.

For the Fall 2020 campaign, Juergen Teller photographed Mica Argañaraz on the steps of the Palais de Tokyo in pieces from the latest collection. The muted stone backdrop served as the perfect understated contrast to the bold, textured garments in look-at-me silhouettes.

Think: belted outerwear, edgy sweater dresses paired with thigh-high suede boots in fawn and white hues, and knits with puff shoulders and leg of mutton sleeves. Of course, Marant signatures like acid bleached black denim, skinny-fit leather pants, and wishlist-worthy metallic accessories also feature heavy.

Here are some of our favorite images from the campaign… And just like that, we will be mentally filing these styling tricks away to reference when the leaves start to fall.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.