Designer-turned-New York cabaret star Isaac Mizrahi has a brand new gig: creative director at large for Target.

Mizrahi is the first person in the company’s history to hold this new and illustrious title and will mentor young design talent within the organization while working alongside senior vice president of design Gena Fox, offering creative input on new product concepts, design innovations, and emerging trends. He will also be advising the company on identifying and implementing new opportunities for partnerships, capabilities, and experiences.

“Great design is deeply human – it ignites confidence and joy, and it’s what guests tell us they love about shopping at Target,” said Cara Sylvester, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, via a release. “Isaac has always believed, as we do, that great design should be accessible to everyone. What excites me most is the opportunity to pair his creativity and perspective with the incredible talent we already have inside Target as we shape the next chapter of style and design for our guests.”

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to inspire a brand I care so deeply about,” said Mizrahi. “My partners at Target and I have always shared the idea that great design should belong to everybody, and Target is poised to be the design authority in a way only Target can. My role is to collaborate with its incredible team to bring more joy, style and sophistication to design through storytelling, creativity and a shopping experience that feels even more fun.”

Of course, this is not the first time Mizrahi has worked with target. He famously launched a very successful namesake line at the big box retailer in 2003, which ran until 2008. At the time, Mizrahi often spoke in interviews about the advantages of working for a huge brand like target, where volume was large enough to justify the expense of developing designs like his popular pointed toe sneaker, that would have been impossible under his high fashion line.