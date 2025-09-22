Is Saks Fifth Avenue Selling Bergdorf Goodman?

What’s going on at Saks Fifth Avenue? The retailer is reportedly in talks to sell a 49% stake in Bergdorf Goodman valued at $1 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. The possible sale’s apparently drawn in four bidders so far, including sovereign-wealth funds based in the Middle East. At the same time, Saks is also continuing to work on selling $600 million worth of property in its real estate portfolio, which is valued at $9 billion. Though the sale process has just begun, a deal’s evidently set for 2026 at this moment. Stay tuned!

Demna’s First Gucci Collection Keeps It All In The Family

Demna has just revealed his first collection for Gucci, shared ahead of its Spring 20265 show during Milan Fashion Week. Titled “La Famiglia,” the imagery finds models including Alex Consani and Lila Moss posing in a portrait format, similarly to the designer’s campaigns from his tenure at Balenciaga. Cast in different frames, Demna’s first assortment for the Italian house includes fluffy faux-fur jackets and sharply tailored overcoats, chic midi and minidresses, silky bow-necked blouses, and sweeping high-necked gowns—including one in the house’s iconic multicolored Flora pattern, seen in his viral 2021 Balenciaga x Gucci collaboration. One the more casual side, there’s plenty of streetwear-friendly styles that can be mixed and matched, including oversized leather bomber jackets, Horsebit-accented wide-leg jeans, and simple polos and sweaters. As for the accessories? Slip-on kitten-heeled mules, smooth leather pumps, loafers, and sexy embossed stiletto boots are on the menu—along with new hues of the Jackie bag. Watch out for more as Milan Fashion Week begins this week!

Miley Cyrus Takes Flight With Pamela Anderson For CR Fashion Book

Lights, camera, fashion! Miley Cyrus is center stage for CR Fashion Book‘s new September issue, styled by Carine Roitfeld in the spirit of showgirl glamour. Shot by Nick Knight, the resulting dark effect finds Cyrus performing and behind the scenes in avant-garde attire, sheer numbers, and cone bras from labels including Mr. Stephen Philip Studio, What Katie Did, Dilara Findikoglu, and Ermanno Scervino. In her accompanying chat with Pamela Anderson, Cyrus and the film star chat about growing up, aging, and changing in the public eye, producing films, and their mutual love of gardening and animals.

“There have been so many times when I got up and did my job, and the audience had no idea what I was going through,” Cyrus tells Anderson. “I love the toughness and the strength of a showgirl, because it takes such a tight upper lip to do that. I also resonate with the part of the film where things change, you outgrow them, and they move on without you—that terror. I remember moments like that: the final episode of Hannah Montana, or the last record on a contract with a label I’d been with for years. Generations, show business, industries—they all change so much, and they move forward with or without us. That’s why the film pulls on my heartstrings in such a different way. I’ve been behind the curtain for so long, and I really felt Shelly’s question of, ‘Who am I behind all of this?’ I’m grateful that I’ve been able to figure that out, even while still being an active performer. I feel like I really know who I am as a person.”

London FW kicks off with Simone Rocha, Dilara Findikoglu, and more

London Fashion Week is in full swing, kicking off its Spring 2026 show season over the weekend. So far, the season’s main highlight has been Simone Rocha, whose rest-inspired line was filled with bedsheet-like coats and shirts, silky bralettes and midi skirts, and an assortment of dresses and skirts with inner hoops, all in her distinct palette of red, blush pink, black, and white—plus pops of the season’s current it-color, chartreuse. Her collection was complete with pillow-shaped bags clutched closed to the chest, plus—to the delight of editors and stylists on socials—floral-printed PVC coats and the latest jewel-covered styles from her ongoing Crocs collab. Similar themes of lounging and restlessness were also seen at Erdem, whose lineup of embellished coats, sheer printed dresses, corseted minis, and slightly slouchy suiting took inspiration from the dreams of Swiss medium Hélène Smith. Dilara Findikoglu was certainly attuned to a sense of rebellion in the air LFW, with her punky Spring ’26 collection filled with her signature sultry, sculpted leather pieces—which were modeled on none other than Naomi Campbell for a memorable finale. Look out for the last day of LFW, which promises new collections by Burberry and fashion darling Conner Ives.

Louis Vuitton Goes Jet-Setting With Grace Coddington!

Grace Coddington is teaming up with Louis Vuitton for the second time, bringing her love for cats back to the French house. ​​Titled “Louis Vuitton Travels With Grace Coddington,” the new capsule was co-designed with creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, inspired by the house’s love of travel and Coddington’s signature cozy, subtly preppy style. Monogrammed totes and cardigans, scarf-printed silk and denim separates, shirtdresses, and sunglasses are all cast in a chic palette of dark red, beige, blue, and chocolate brown—all hues frequently seen on Coddington herself. Rounding out the range is a selection of enameled logo jewelry, as well as chic Vuitton bags like the Speedy Soft 30 and Petit Malle in coordinating hues. Of course, Coddington’s cats Blondie, Blanket, and Jimi—plus Ghesquière’s dogs—served as her muses, with her sketches of them adorning leather goods, luggage, and accessories throughout the line. The collection is a follow-up to the legendary creative director’s first “Catogram” collection with Vuitton, which debuted at the house’s Cruise 2019 show with nods to her book The Catwalk Cats. Fashion and feline lovers alike can now shop the line in Vuitton stores and LouisVuitton.com.

