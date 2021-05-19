Is Kylie Jenner Launching A Swimwear Line? It Looks Like It!

Get ready, world—Kylie Jenner’s Instagram bio is about to become a few characters longer! By the looks of the trademark requests she filed for“Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner” on May 7, Jenner’s next project is destined to be swimwear—and let’s hope it’s coming just in time for summer. According to the trademark requests, the future line will comprise variations of swimwear, beach cover-ups, tops, bottoms, footwear, and robes, coupled with beach-ready accessories like sunglasses, headwear, beach totes and more.

The socialite-entrepreneur, who has a mind-boggling audience of 233 million followers on Instagram, has proved her dexterity when it comes to running a successful business, as seen through her beauty lines Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. That same expertise shone through with the launch of Kendall + Kylie, the clothing line created by Jenner and her supermodel sis Kendall. This venture, though, marks Jenner’s first foray into fashion on her own and judging by her previous solo endeavors, this new solo project will become a hit with her dedicated fans too.

Jenner, 23, has been eying up lots of categories, having also filed trademarks for “Kylie Body,” “Kylie Hair,” and “Kylie Baby.” The Kardashian-Jenner clan are no stranger to trademarking eponymous brands—momager Kris even recently followed in her daughters’ entrepreneurial footsteps by securing a trademark for a skincare line of her own.

Based on the bikini photo-ops decorating Jenner’s Instagram feed, it’s no secret that the mom-of-one has a thing for making a statement swimwear moment. Most recently, the bikini enthusiast’s been spotted in a vintage metallic two-piece by Dolce & Gabbana, a red crocheted set by influencer-favorite brand Memorial Day, and a revealing pink spaghetti-strap bikini by Isa Boulder. At this stage, the trend-setter has donned everything from velour to seersucker poolside, routinely causing each style she wear to instantly sell-out. If her upcoming line is in anyway influenced by her own Internet-breaking style, surely eclectic, daring, and risqué pieces will be included in the offering. Who knows, maybe mommy-and-me pieces will be for the taking too!

