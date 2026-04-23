Is Alix Earle’s Skincare Line, Reale Actives, Actually Worth It?

Since its launch on March 31, I’ve been testing Reale Actives by it-girl TikToker and Instagrammer Alix Earle for the past three weeks.Created in collaboration with her longtime dermatologist, Dr. Kiran Mian, the line immediately felt a bit more considered than your typical influencer launch.

Even before the official launch, the brand had already taken over the internet. A teaser campaign built around cryptic puzzle pieces had everyone trying to decode what was coming next, from billboard reveals in New York to influencers receiving pieces of the puzzle in the mail. It was the kind of rollout people were calling “genius,” turning followers into participants rather than just viewers.

I like to think of myself as fairly educated when it comes to skincare. I have sensitive skin, I deal with dermatitis, and I’m incredibly selective about what I put on my face. Naturally, I assumed this would be just another product that wouldn’t quite work for me. I was hesitant to even test it.

But that’s the thing. It surprised me.

And clearly, I wasn’t the only one curious. The line sold through within a day of launch, with people already anxiously waiting for a restock, proving what people have coined the “Alix Earle effect.”

There’s always a level of skepticism when a creator launches a beauty line. Another drop, another promise, another must have. But every so often, something cuts through.

The First Impression

From the start, it feels considered. The packaging is clean, the positioning is simple, and nothing feels overdone. It sits comfortably between skincare and lifestyle, which makes sense for how beauty is actually used day to day.

The Texture Test

The standout for me is the finish. Everything leaves the skin with that fresh, dewy look that feels intentional, not greasy. It’s the kind of glow that makes your skin look healthy and alive. Exactly what I gravitate toward.

The Surprise Favorite

I went in fully expecting the moisturizer to be my favorite. I’m always drawn to a good moisturizer. But the cleansing balm completely stole the show. It’s genuinely one of the best I’ve tried. It melts everything off effortlessly, feels luxe without being heavy, and leaves your skin soft but never stripped. It’s the kind of product you actually look forward to using at the end of the day.

The Everyday Staple

That said, the moisturizer is still incredibly strong.

It sits beautifully under makeup, which is where so many formulas fall short. No pilling, no heaviness, just a smooth, hydrated base that enhances everything you layer on top.

Why It Resonates

What makes this launch feel more meaningful is how open Alix has been about her acne journey from a young age. It’s something so many girls deal with, and having that level of honesty behind a brand adds a layer of trust. This isn’t positioned as a cure, and it doesn’t need to be. It feels more like a thoughtful addition to a routine that supports your skin rather than overpromising to change it overnight.

The Final Take

There’s a reason this launch is getting attention. It’s not just about the name behind it. The products feel wearable, modern, and aligned with how people want their skin to look right now. Effortless. Glowy. Real. I’m very excited to see where this brand will go! You can sign up for the restock here.