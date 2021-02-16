International Digital Fashion Week Is A Game Changer! How Can You Watch?

Longtime fashion week face, Rocco Leo Gaglioti, is moving beyond the world of NYFW to create a digital fashion week for designers to show their collections from around the world with the second edition of International Digital Fashion Week. He tells The Daily how you can tune in, why we need this, and why he saw a gap in the market for a new way for fashion to be seen anywhere you want to be. Did we mention this is free to watch globally ? Read on for the scoop!

What’s the concept of International Digital Fashion Week?

Rocco Leo Gaglioti created International Digital Fashion Week in May of 2020 out of a need for an accessible digital fashion week, as the pandemic cancelled all in person fashion week events around the globe. The idea began as a way for designers from all over the world to still be able to showcase their work to buyers, press and customers, but since inception, it has become much bigger than just that. International Digital Fashion Week is the largest digital fashion week to exist, showcasing designers from, quite literally, all over the world. With well over 100 designers on the platform and being globally accessible to many millions of viewers from the safety of their homes on their smart TV or iOS or Android device, IDFW is an inclusive and creative way for fashion designers, buyers, press, customers, and fashion lovers to come together and appreciate such an incredible community of creators.

Where are the designers from?

We’re proud of the diversity International Digital Fashion Week brings to the table. IDFW showcases designers from all the major fashion hubs and from cities from over the world — and not only does IDFW showcase designers from all across the globe, it is also accessible to viewers all over the world.

Where can people watch?

International Digital Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 will exclusively premiere on FNL Network on February 25, 2021 and will stay on the IDFW platform for six months. Viewers can watch IDFW by downloading FNL Network HERE or find us in your app store on your Roku TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and on all of your iOS or Android devices. The best part is, FNL Network is completely free! There’s no sign-in or subscription required.

How long do the videos stay on the platform for?

Each designer’s video stays on the International Digital Fashion Week channel, available exclusively on FNL Network platform for 6 months.

How did you find the designers?

FNL Network has been immersed in the fashion industry for 25 years. As soon as we announced the launch of International Digital Fashion Week, designers began reaching out. Still, every single day, we have designers from different markets reaching out asking how they can show on IDFW. There is an approval process. The designer has to submit their work and our board will review the work to see if they will be accepted to show on the IDFW platform. Any designers that are interested in showcasing can email IDFW@RLGProductions.com for more info for our next season. We will start on boarding designers for our next season the first week of March. Having been involved in the industry for so long, we knew there was a gap in the market, IDFW fills that gap and designers are thrilled to be a part of it.

What’s different about this platform compared to some of the other platforms showing designers?

We are the first and only International Digital Fashion Week to ever exist in the world. With the range of designers, we provide to our viewers and our easy accessibility, there is no competition. Not to mention, IDFW is broadcasted on FNL Network, the only free, global, fashion lifestyle network that exists in the world.

How did this idea come to you?

I’ve been in the fashion industry all my life, and I’ve been covering fashion week for 25 years. When the pandemic hit and the world shut down, I just started brainstorming ways that I could give back to the community. I knew I needed to help service these incredible designers who were hit really hard, like many, during the pandemic. The concept was born to create an international platform where designers could showcase their collections. Now, our designers are showcasing to a bigger audience than they ever did before and I couldn’t be more thrilled with their success.

Tell us about the IDFW competition featuring emerging designers.

After the record-breaking success of International Digital Fashion Week’s first season, having over 77 million media impressions around the world, I thought that our platform was a great way for emerging designers to showcase their work. The competition allows emerging designers to submit their work, and get judged by an expert panel of experienced industry professionals. The top three winners get to showcase their collection on the upcoming season of International Digital Fashion Week which will premiere on February 25th, 2021.

Check out these videos for more info!