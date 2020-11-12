Intermix Launch Activewear! Here Are The Athleisure Brands We’re Obsessed With

Intermix has always been our reliable go-to for show-stopping contemporary wear, but these days, we’re more likely to be found clicking chic basics into our online shopping cart. Now, in keeping with our new demands, the site has launched a dedicated section for everything you need—perfect for the fashion girl who equally knows her way around the athleisure department.

Right when we thought we couldn’t be swayed by another cashmere set or pair of bike shorts, enter this expertly-curated offering from brands like Alo, Electric Rose, Beach Riot, Year of Ours, Varley, and Nylora. The new vertical has everything you could need to build out the type of off-duty wardrobe that would rival Hailey Bieber’s coffee run outfit rotation.

From bra tops and bodysuits to leggings, jackets, and accessories with price points ranging from $45-348; it’s the quintessential one-stop shop.

“We decided to launch activewear because of the demand we were seeing from our customer during the pandemic,” Intermix president Jyothi Rao told The Daily. “Her lifestyle was changing and she was no longer in need of occasion dresses or going out tops, but instead looking for items to work out and work from home in. We wanted to deliver for our customer in the most Intermix way possible, so we worked quickly to curate the best brands in the activewear and lounge space to create the most stylish and functional edit of activewear.”

She adds, “It’s all about the edit. And this edit represents a mix of brands that are well known to our customers, like Year of Ours, and newer brands in the activewear space like Nylora, Lanston, and Vaara. Every piece was selected because it has the technical and functional features you want while working out, but is equally chic and versatile enough to be worn for your new work from home lifestyle.”

Here’s a selection of what we’re loving.

