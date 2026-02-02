Inside the World of Federica Parruccini

Rome-born and New York–based Federica Parruccini is the founder of Federica Parruccini Consulting (FPC), a strategic consultancy at the intersection of fashion, art, beauty, and culture. With a background spanning Valentino, Fendi, KCD, and Karla Otto, Parruccini built FPC as a new model for communications, one defined by intuition, strategy, and cultural fluency. Her approach balances a refined taste with precision: founder-first, globally minded, and deeply personal. “I wanted to create a practice that builds modern legacies,” she says. “The goal isn’t visibility for its own sake, it’s building something that lasts.” From representing global fashion houses to emerging founders and creative talent, FPC operates across the four pillars of strategy, visibility, cultural partnerships, and growth. The recent launch of her website, federicaparrucciniconsulting.com, marks FPC’s natural evolution. “It reflects where we are now, a consultancy grounded in connection and personalization.”

You’ve built a consultancy that feels both strategic and soulful. What inspired you to start FPC?

I wanted to build something that reflected the way I actually see communications as a practice rooted in clarity, connection, and culture. After years working with global brands, I saw a gap between strategy and authenticity. FPC was born from the idea of building modern legacies work that outlasts cycles and stays true to a founder’s vision.

You describe FPC as a “strategic consultancy at the intersection of fashion, art, beauty, and culture.” What does that look like in practice?

It’s a mix of strategy, storytelling, and taste. We work with founders and creatives to shape how their ideas move through the world whether that’s through PR, partnerships, or positioning. Every decision, from narrative to visuals, is guided by intuition and cultural fluency.

Your approach to talent management feels more personal than traditional agencies. How do you think about that side of the business?

It grew organically. I’ve always been surrounded by creatives who blur the lines between influencer, founder, and curator. For me, talent management is about alignment — connecting people and brands that share values and vision. I work closely with each person I represent, from stylists like Sara Walker to creators like Hadley Greene, to help them grow with intention and build something sustainable.

How would you describe your own style and how does it reflect your approach to work?

It changes depending on where I am, but there’s always a sense of ease. I love color, print, and pieces with movement – things that feel collected and have texture, but I keep it clean. It’s bohemian in spirit, but refined and never overthought.

FPC just launched a new website. What does this next chapter represent for you?

It’s an evolution. The new site reflects where FPC is now – clear, confident, and connected. It’s a space that visually expresses what we do: helping brands and people find their own clarity and resonance in culture.

What does being an “inspiring woman” mean to you?

Women who know their value. Who lead not with noise, but with conviction. Who make space for others without losing their own sense of self.

What skills from your PR career do you think would be most valuable for managing emerging talent?

Knowing how to move, how to make things happen. That comes from experience, relationships, and understanding how to navigate people and systems. In the creative field everything is built on relationships. I learned early on that trust is the currency. You want to be someone people respect and rely on, someone who follows through, protects everyone in the process, and delivers with the client first.

At its core, my job is to build relationships for other people. That applies not only externally, but directly with talent. They need to know they can trust you, that you have their best interests at heart, and that you’ll advocate for them honestly and thoughtfully. If I’ve learned anything, it’s that transparency is key, communication builds trust, and trust is what allows everything else to work.

Which recent brand campaign or activation really impressed you and why?

I tend to love anything high value production, with a sense of nostalgia –like the Chanel short films directed by Inez & Vinoodh with Penelope Cruz and Brad Pitt, and the Olympic commercials. They build a sense of anticipation and they’re evocative.

If you could lead the PR for any dream project or brand anywhere in the world, what would you choose?

I love the heritage luxury brands and working with their teams by extension. That’s exciting for me as someone who grew up with an ardent appreciation for fashion. But now, it’s less about a specific house, and more about the experience of being able to build new relationships at every point of the industry. I am incredibly lucky to work across so many worlds and with such different people, and that’s what excites me, and where I know I’m building something additive. I’m a total fan girl of Romy Mars. She’s so cool! And I’d love for her to be an FPC Girl one day. That kind of unscripted creative energy is what really inspires me now.

In your experience, what’s the key to getting an editor or journalist to actually open and respond to your pitch?

I get this question a lot. I feel lucky to have built an incredible network of editors, publicists, photographers, etc. who trust me, and from the talent side, if I put someone forward it’s because they have potential. It’s thought towards the brand or the news outlet. It’s always thinking: how can we come together to make an impact? And that consideration is always reliable.

Of course relevance, and a strong story or project idea helps. Understanding the news cycle matters too, as timing is crucial. The key is consistency without pressure, being thoughtful, respectful, and showing up with ideas that genuinely make sense for that editor and outlet. Over time, that builds trust. And when the timing does align, that’s when things land.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self at the start of your PR journey, what would it be?

Don’t wish to be anywhere other than where you are. Everything does happen for a reason.

Looking back, what’s been your favorite fashion moment or memory?

It’s so hard, as many of my favorite fashion memories come from my time at KCD. The H&M x Balmain show with the Backstreet Boys performing was epic. My first Met Gala! Riccardo Tisci’s Givenchy show on 9/11/2015 at sunset. And I’ll never forget my first couture show at Valentino under Maria Grazia and Pierpaolo. Mr. Valentino was there and gave them a standing ovation. I feel incredibly grateful to have been part of such iconic moments.

Which publication or platform are you most excited about or inspired by right now?

Substack! Feed Me, by Emily Sundberg, is especially great. She is category defining for industry record without it feeling institutional. I love seeing my friends write really interesting things, such as Matt Rowean with INTAKE, where he explores culture, business, and creativity through a deeply personal lens, blending industry insight with broader cultural commentary.

What advice would you give to someone just beginning their career in PR?

Be nice, make friends with everyone, and say yes to every meeting even if you’re unsure where they will lead. Stay open, stay curious, read, ask questions, and work smart. Your relationships and your reputation are everything; take care of them.

Can you share one insider PR secret or something about the job that might surprise people?

Behind every “moment” is someone tracking shipments, coordinating schedules, and making sure everything and everyone arrives exactly where it’s supposed to be.

Images: Sophie Elgort