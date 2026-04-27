Inside The Society of MSK’s 19th Annual Spring Ball at the Plaza Hotel

The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center returned to the grandeur of The Plaza Hotel last Wednesday for its highly anticipated annual Spring Ball. This year, the atmosphere felt distinctly different. From the moment the elevator doors opened into the cocktail reception, a palpable, high-energy buzz practically slapped you in the face—striking in the best possible way, of course. Conversations hummed at a lively pitch, while bursts of laughter echoed from every corner of the room. In other words, it was an evening where elegance and purpose intertwined effortlessly, all in celebration of harnessing AI for the greater good. The crowd arrived ready to revel in both the cause and the occasion, and if the volume in the room showed anything, it showed attendees’ undeniable enthusiasm.

This year’s fête, presented in partnership with Carolina Herrera, Sidney Garber, and Wells Fargo, brought together New York’s philanthropic and fashion elite in support of “Turning Data Into Cures: Transforming Cancer Research.” The initiative aims to harness artificial intelligence to unlock breakthroughs in cancer treatment, an ambitious mission that set a meaningful tone for the evening.

Inside the ballroom, the scene was nothing short of enchanting, as usual (who isn’t charmed by the ballroom inside The Plaza Hotel?). Tables were dressed in romantic rose flourishes and topped with softly glowing pink-shaded lamps, casting a warm, and very flattering light, across the room. Overhead, the hotel’s central chandelier was transformed, obscured beneath cascading tissue florets designed to resemble an oversized, suspended floral arrangement.

Guiding guests through the scientific impact of the night’s initiative was Dr. Sohrab Shah, MSK’s Chief of Computational Oncology, whose remarks underscored how AI is reshaping cancer care, from earlier detection to predicting relapse and understanding drug resistance. His vision of a national AI laboratory, developed in collaboration with leading cancer centers and major technology companies, offered a compelling glimpse into the future of precision medicine and MSK’s enduring goal: ending cancer for life.

The evening reached a crescendo during the in-room auction led by auctioneer, author, and podcaster Lydia Fenet (is there anything she doesn’t do??), who delivered both theatrics and results. Kicking things off with an anonymous $250,000 donor match, Fenet paused when the room’s initial response to the announcement didn’t quite meet the moment, prompting her to demand a far more enthusiastic round of applause before continuing. From there, she opened the paddle raise at $80,000 and $50,000, quickly climbing to $260,000 to meet the initial match. But she wasn’t finished there. With a $1 million goal in sight, Fenet drove the momentum forward with precision and her trademarked quips, surpassing the mark within five minutes. The record-breaking effort marked the highest in-room total in the Spring Ball’s history, and Fenet made it look far to easy! By night’s end, the event had raised over $2.8 million, a testament to both the urgency of the cause and the generosity of the crowd.

Of course, the Spring Ball wouldn’t be complete without its signature blend of glamour and celebration. Guests dined on your standard Plaza Hotel filet and sipped cocktail after cocktail. However, immediately following the entrée, dessert seemed to be the last thing on anyone’s mind. The dance floor filled almost instantly, with nary a pause as DJ Jason Fioto spun well into the night.

This year’s event was co-chaired by Kate Davis, Annabelle Fowlkes, Patricia Herrera Lansing, Dara O’Hara, Betsy Pitts, Alexandra Robertson, and Kitty Sherrill, with Lisa Stuart, Scott Stuart, Janice Vickers, and Selwyn Vickers serving as honorary chairs. At the helm, Society President Claudia Taylor Overstrom ensured a seamless and impactful evening, dressed beautifully in a long yellow floral Herrera gown.

Among the notable attendees were Seth Meyers, Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera, Tamara Mellon, Amy Griffin, Sarah Wetenhall, Alex Lind Rose, Kate Young, Stephanie Stamas, Lilah Ramzi, Brett Hyman, Steven Beltrani, Joanna Baker de Neufville, Marcie Pantzer, Rebekah McCabe, Amory McAndrew, Jamee Gregory, and Allison Aston—a stylish crowd united by a shared commitment to advancing cancer research.

All Images: Zach Hilty & Brendon Cook/BFA.com