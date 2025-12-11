Inside the Lake Como EDITION’s Jade Necklace Experience

The Lake Como EDITION is officially redefining what luxury travel looks like with the debut of Verdant Reverie: The Gem of the Alps. This ultra-exclusive offering pairs a limited-edition jade-inlaid necklace by visionary jewelry designer Sarah Ysabel Narici of DYNE with a lavish two-night penthouse stay on Italy’s most coveted shoreline. As part of EDITION Hotels’ partnership with Sotheby’s Auction House, the piece of jewelry is now open for bidding through December 11th, where the lot is estimated to reach $15,000 – $25,000.

A sculptural ode to Como’s glassy, emerald-toned waters, the necklace curves like the lake’s shoreline—rich yellow gold shimmering against mottled green jade. It’s a piece that feels equally modern and timeless, the exact balance that the EDITION brand has perfected in its approach to design.

The experience grants the winning guest early access to The Lake Como EDITION ahead of its official launch in March 2026. Think: a sprawling penthouse with Calacatta Turquoise marble, restored French balconies perched above the water, and panoramic views of the Bellagio Hills. The stay includes a curated lineup of elevated indulgences—a Chef Mauro Colagreco tasting menu at Cetino, a 110-minute detox ritual at The Longevity Spa, and a private boat tour gliding past iconic villas such as Carlotta and Balbianello.

For those craving la dolce vita at its most refined,Verdant Reverie offers not just a trip, but a keepsake—an heirloom-worthy necklace that captures the romance and stillness of Lake Como in wearable form With this launch, The Lake Como EDITION continues its mission of blending cutting-edge creativity with cultural reverence, giving travelers an experience that feels both deeply rooted in Como’s history and completely of the now.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.