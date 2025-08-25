Events

Inside The Daily Summer’s Splashy August Issue Launch Party With Nicole Miller

The enchanting soirée was held at the relaxing Solé East resort

written by Aaron Royce
Yana Khan, Séverine Keimig, Nicole Miller, Katya Tolstova, Melissa Vale, Aqua Parios, and Ysaunny Brito (Hannah Rozelle)

Montauk was abuzz on Saturday evening, courtesy of Nicole Miller. The beloved designer made a splash while co-hosting The Daily Summer‘s August issue launch party Out East over the weekend. Held on the sprawling green grounds of Solé East, the occasion was intimate and elegant, celebrating ’90s fashion  and the final weeks of summer.

Natalie Colwell and Nicole Miller

The night kicked off with a chic crew of guests arriving in style, courtesy of luxury chauffeur service Blacklane. After their refreshing ride through the Hamptons, attendees Katya Tolstova, Aqua Parios, Ysaunny Brito, Melissa Vale, Séverine Keimig, and Yana Khan stepped out at the resort in a variety of archival Nicole Miller pieces. Parios’ dress was particularly special, as it was worn by Christy Turlington in Miller’s first runway show for her Spring 1991 collection.

During the party, guests snapped photos, lounged in hammocks, and exchanged stories of their memories with Miller over the years—complete with nostalgic ’90s tracks by Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, The Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, and more. Miller herself even shared a tale of partying with Cyndi Lauper at a Cher concert back in the day! Everyone stayed refreshed throughout the event with Miller’s namesake wines, as well as a tasty “Upstate Edit” cocktail crafted with Upstate Vodka.

Guests stayed refreshed with sips from Upstate Vodka

Everyone enjoyed an enchanting night at Solé East

The evening’s stylish guest list included Sam Vartholomeos, Candace Bushnell, Anhelina Smith, Natalie Colwell, Sasha Troshchynska, Ellen Comitas, Mara Siegler, Angelica Morrow, The Daily Front Row‘s Eddie Roche, Nandini Vaid, Monica Forman, Aaron Royce, and more. For a final treat, everyone left the special event with a chic goodie bag filled with treats from Miller, including beaded bracelets, fragrances, and towels from her colorful namesake brand.

All images: Hannah Rozelle

