Inside The Daily Summer’s Hamptons Most Stylish Party

Give me summer in the Hamptons! On Saturday, The Daily Summer’s annual Hamptons Most Stylish party gathered a fashionable crowd at Molly Sims’ chic East End home. Hosted by Sims, the elegant affair was presented by Milly, Blacklane, Ject, and Sims’ YSE Beauty line.

During the event, guests floated through lavender gardens and snapped poolside photos in Milly’s colorful, chic styles. Sims, Candace Bushnell, Mariah Strongin, Aqua Parios, Ysaunny Brito, Severine Keimig, Jackie Miranne, Keke Lindgaard, Dr. Lara Devgan, Sophie Sumner, Elizabeth Kurpis, Charlotte Bickley, and more made stylish summer statements in the brand’s latest collections while mingling and soaking up the sunshine. Attendees also had the chance to enjoy Milly’s vibrant aesthetic with a special blossoming photo opp crafted by Popupflorist.

Attendees included Rebecca Minkoff, Nicole Miller, Fern Mallis, Dria Murphy, Micaela Erlanger, Zarina Yeva, Chantel Waterbury, Stephen Savage, Marc Rozic, Noble Bates Black, Tara Ciccone, Billy Folchetti, Ally Shapiro, Greivy Lou, Mike Lou, Alvieri Lou, and D’Artagnan Lou, Katie Robin, Isaac Boots, Nicola Verses, Nick Barrotta, Dr. Dendy Engelman, Harvey Newton-Haydon, Ryan Schocket, Cody Belew, Jason Bard Yarmosky, Michael Lawler, Michelle Grant, Jana Schuessler, Mykola Hruts, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Ryan McErlean, Genie Parada-Fishman, The Daily Front Row‘s Eddie Roche, Nandini Vaid, Monica Forman, Aaron Royce, and Jessica Athanasiou-Piork, and more.

Guests arrived to the soirée in sleek, effortless style thanks to Blacklane’s luxe driving services. Upon entering the sprawling green grounds, attendees took in a chic display of Revelry by Purvi Padia’s latest wood, metal, and ceramic home decor pieces, plus plenty of tasty charcuterie. Near the pool—naturally, filled with chic pink YSE Beauty floats—everyone had the chance to pose for colorful sketch portraits by Deanna First. Guests also discovered Ject’s various innovative skincare products and cosmetic procedures at a special consultation station.

Casamigos was on-site for the evening, serving up a range of delicious margaritas to keep chicsters refreshed as the sun set. The night’s drink lineup also included smooth Summer Water rosé. For those preferring to sip non-alcoholic options, Good Twin’s sparkling wines and sweet “Blacklane Express” mocktails were also on deck.

Guests left with gift bags complete with The Daily Summer‘s latest issue, plus treats from Milly, Blacklane, Ject, and Revelry by Purvi Padia. We’ll see you Out East next year!

Take a glimpse inside the sun-drenched festivities below!

All images: Sean Zanni Photography

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.