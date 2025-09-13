Inside The Daily Front Row’s Star-Studded Fashion Media Awards

The Daily’s 12th annual Fashion Media Awards were a night for the books! The event was hosted by couture aficionado and “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Bronwyn Newport, who drew applause and plenty of laughs onstage at the Rainbow Room. The evening was filled with special moments that drew laughter, cheers, and even a tear or two!

Read the most powerful, sweet, and meaningful moments from this year’s presenters and honorees.

Bronwyn Newport, hosting the Fashion Media Awards

“Unfortunately, I only grew up to be 5’6. So, while my prayers were that I would one day get to walk a runway, they went unanswered—and I had to find a job where an average-height woman could wear couture. I figured out the key: you just have to be willing to pay full price for it, and you have to be willing to put all of your personal traumas on Bravo—while wearing the couture!”

Anok Yai, presenting Fashion Legend to Iman

“She’s shown us a woman, a Black woman, an African woman, who is regal, intentional, ambitious, successful, loving, and magnetic. She’s shown us what it looks like to lead with elegance and strength, and she did it all moving culture forward. Tonight, it is with my deepest respect—and from one of the from one generation to the next—that I present the Fashion Legend Award to the true and one only icon, Iman.”

Iman, accepting Fashion Legend

“I tend to live in the now, so I don’t have any bucket lists or goals that I need to achieve in order to feel fulfilled, but with this award I have a sense that I had a reserved spot of significance in the fashion/fame world. I hope I was chosen for this award because of my activism, entrepreneurship, and impact … and not just my beauty and elegance! Since its inception in 2003, The Daily Front Row and fashionweekdaily.com have been speaking directly to fashion’s A-list insiders wherever they are—the front rows and runways of Fashion Week and where they eat, play, and socialize! Experts agree: ‘You haven’t really made it in fashion until you’ve made it into The Daily!’And I have made it, baby! In a world full of icons… I am a legend!”

Dee Hilfiger, presenting Impact Innovation to Mary Alice Stephenson for GLAM4GOOD

“Through pop-up shops, relief packages, and grants, the organization has repurposed more than $75 million in clothing, beauty, and personal care essentials—reaching recipients across 32 states—all while championing sustainability and turning industry excess into impact. As a board member, I’ve seen first-hand the tireless work, heart, and creativity Mary Alice pours into this mission. She proves that fashion and beauty can do more than inspire trends—they can change lives.”

Mary Alice Stephenson, accepting Impact Innovation

“I will never forget a moment at our pop-up shop in Los Angeles for wildfire victims. A mother whispered to me, with tears in her eyes, that after receiving new wardrobes and beauty care for her family, she finally felt human again—and could move forward—after losing everything in a fire. That is the power of fashion. Time and time again, my team and I have witnessed the tremendous healing power fashion and beauty has to shine the human spirit and meet critical need.”

Fernanda Gimenez, presenting Breakthrough Beauty Brand to Marianne Fonseca for Gente Beauty

“Growing up, there was little representation of diverse women in beauty campaigns or at the forefront of redefining beauty standards. Today, thanks to trailblazers like Marianne, that narrative is changing. Marianne has dedicated her career to redefining beauty standards by promoting confidence and pride in her culture. With her roots in Brazil and her global modeling experience, Marianne brings an authentic voice to body care that celebrates rituals, education, and empowerment.”

Marianne Fonseca, accepting Breakthrough Beauty Brand for Gente Beauty

“Three years ago, we launched Gente Beauty here in New York City during Fashion Week, so this award really feels like a step in the right direction. I have also attended The Daily Front Row‘s awards many times as a model. Being here today, receiving an award for a brand I’m so passionate about, is a 360-degree moment and very special to me.”

Amy Sherald, presenting Magazine of the Year to Sarah Harrelson for Cultured Magazine

“Deciding to start an independent magazine, like tonight’s honoree Sarah Harrelson did in 2012, is a bit like deciding to become an artist. Neither job offers health insurance or conventional hours. And parents would probably prefer their children avoid both paths in favor of something more predictable and secure. But as Sarah and I both know, these are vocations we pursue because we can’t imagine doing anything else. We recognize the power of art and culture to transform the way we see the world.”

Sarah Harrelson, accepting Magazine of the Year for Cultured

“I started the magazine 13 years ago. I was not an entrepreneur then I was an editor with a passion for magazine, for artists, for writers, for good paper, for fashion, and for underdog stories, and… a healthy dose of ignorance. Getting a recognition like this makes you a bit reflective and while I spend more time thinking about the mistakes I have made, I am woman after all. I am proud to have always led with the artists and the content at the forefront of all my decision making and if there is one thing I can call out as something that makes me proud, it is that artists trust us to tell their stories.”

Brooks Nader, presenting Fashion Innovator to Zac Posen

“Anyone who knows Zac knows that he has kept a close, loyal circle throughout his career, from his talented atelier to interns to assistants, and everyone in between. Those fortunate enough to work with Zac quickly realize that once you’re on his team, you’re family. He is a ride or die, and I feel so lucky to have him, love him as a friend, and be one of his muses.”

Zac Posen, accepting Fashion Innovator

“I got to a moment where, all of a sudden, I didn’t have a company. I didn’t own my name. And you get to a place where you get reflective, and you think, ‘What is this about?’ And you come back, you look at it, and then all of a sudden, one day, get a call and somebody says, ‘Well, what do you think about Old Navy? What do you think about Gap?’ And I thought, well, that was not where my head was at at that time. What really stuck with me was a celebration of humanity, a celebration of quality, of belief, and of beautiful clothing. It was really exciting. Three points that I just want to make about innovation, because I’ve taken many risks. I’ve been up, I’ve been down. I’ve been all through the journey. Many of you have been on that journey with me. True innovation means leading, not following trends. Two, it takes courage to break rules, to reshape what fashion can be. And three, every design should speak identity and freedom without words, because to be a fashion innovator is not to fit in. It is to redefine what is possible.”

Amelia Gray, presenting Campaign of the Year to Trey Laird for BOSS

“Inspired by New York’s irresistible window voyeurism, Trey imagined Beckham as your neighbor—in his underwear. With Mert and Marcus behind the lens, the team created pure brand magic: billions of views, sold-out BOSS briefs, and an unforgettable cultural moment. So thank you, David, for letting the world watch you take a shower.”

Trey Laird, accepting Campaign of the Year

“I called David. He was super into it. Mert and Marcus were on board, and so we all went to work, and no one does sexy cinematic sophistication quite like Mert and Marcus. They were incredible partners, incredible image makers, and they shot this so brilliantly. Mert was actually meant to be here with us tonight, but he’s still on set shooting another campaign. But he did ask me to relay a message: he wanted everybody to know that he too looks very sexy in his underwear, and he sometimes takes showers in his underwear. So, I’ve delivered the message!”

Busta Rhymes, presenting Emerging Artist to Ashwin Gane

“I really feel grateful and appreciative and blessed with this gift that I’m able to share. With this music and this art, I’ve been able to contribute to cultures. I really hope I’m going to claim it, too. I hope the winner of this award experiences his journey in a greater way than I’ve experienced my own, especially on his own terms.”

Ashwin Gane, accepting Emerging Artist

“Let me tell you something: to be on a stage, it took a lot to make this happen. I had to walk through fire, blood, trials, and tribulations—and I’m happy to go through with it, because it made me who I am today. Of course, I’ve got to thank my manager over here. I think it’s very fitting I’m receiving this award today, because it’s going to be opening up a new chapter in my artistry. People like to create limits for themselves. Sometimes, society puts limits on everyone. But I never subscribed to that.”

Law Roach, presenting Creatives of the Year to Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim for Oscar de la Renta and Monse

“From the very beginning, Fernando and Laura have given us more than clothes. They’ve given us confidence, attitude, and a new language of style. With Monse, they turned the familiar into the extraordinary—deconstructing tradition, twisting it, and making it modern, powerful, and unforgettable. And beyond Monse, their magic continues at Oscar de la Renta, where they prove, season after season, that innovation and elegance can walk hand in hand. Few designers can shift from rebellious to timeless with such ease, but Fernando and Laura make it look effortless. Their work isn’t just seen—it’s felt. On runways, red carpets, and in the lives of the women who wear it.They’ve created a world where fashion is not just about how we look, but how we own our presence.”

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, accepting Creatives of the Year

Laura Kim: “We bonded over loving same thing, and working together over 16 years because we still continue to love same thing—and that’s fashion, making people feel good and fabulous. People still feel like we’re still emerging designers, but we’re 40-plus—so, not emerging anymore! This award is surreal, because we still feel like we’re building ourselves every day.”

Fernando Garcia: “Laura and I didn’t build this company or the Oscar experience amongst just the two of us. A lot of people in the audience have helped us get there. Alex White was the first stylist that we worked with, and she was very inspiring and made me understand what it’s like to dream—but also keep it grounded. Getting this award is just surreal, because what Laura and I have achieved is not just what Laura and I have achieved—it’s a collective effort.”

Pete Davidson, presenting Style Icon to mgk

“I am super stoked to be here. Colson is my oldest, best friend in this tough biz. I f-cking love this dude. Pound for pound, I think he’s maybe the most talented person I’ve ever met. He can rap, he can play guitar, he can rock, he can act, he’s a great dad. He always leads by example. I look up to him. I’m really glad that I have someone I can call, just to shoot the sh-t, or talk about what the hell is going on in our careers, or how’s the world work. He’s just a wonderful person, and also so resilient. I don’t think people realize he’s been around for two decades—and he’s 35. That’s a crazy accomplishment in this business. And he’s not going anywhere! His last album is his best work, Lost Americana, which is out now. You can stream that so we can beat Morgan Wallen.”

mgk, accepting Style Icon

“I think that my style can be unconventional to some. My name is unfamiliar, but I am completely unapologetic with my authenticity, and what I sing, and what I wear. I didn’t prepare a speech because I’ve been feeling that preparing sometimes leads to letdowns, and I’ve lived a long life and I’m just now living in the excitement, and I’m very grateful to be here and be included in this conversation. It’s a sign for me to maybe take a heavier step into fashion—designing, campaigning, modeling. I’m 6’4, and smoking, and staying on cigarettes, so I check a lot of those boxes! I stand here as an embodiment of the American dream. I was a broke kid from the Midwest. Standing on a stage in front of a beautiful audience on top of a building in New York City truly has certified my thoughts that, this whole time, the Met Gala must have been sending my invite to the wrong address.”

Christy Turlington Burns, presenting Lifetime Achievement Award to Pamela Hanson

“Pamela’s warmth is her secret weapon. Her face is probably the friendliest I have known. With this winning combo, she has a unique ability to put her subjects at ease and imbue them with confidence we may not always possess. It’s easy to forget there’s a camera in her hands or pointed at you sometimes. And yet, what she captures and how she gets it out of you is masterful.”

Pamela Hanson, accepting Lifetime Achievement Award

“I really feel like it’s more of a ‘Lifetime Survival Award,’ when I look back on all my years behind the camera, starting with the high school yearbook and finding fashion and magazines in the following years. I realized how incredibly lucky I’ve been. I have a huge debt of gratitude to so many wonderful and talented people who have believed in me, inspired me and supported me along the way—Christy being one of them. This award belongs to them as much as it does to me. I want to thank everyone—models, editors, mentors, designers, hair and makeup, friends, and of course, my family who supported and grounded me, my husband, Jamie, who’s my rock, and my son, Charlie, who’s been patient, loving and generous, because having a mother as a fashion photographer is not always easy.”

