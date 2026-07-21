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Inside The Daily and Olivela’s Chic Hamptons Luncheon

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Erin Lichy

On Friday, The Daily and Olivela hosted an alfresco luncheon in Water Mill at the spectacular home of Mia Rowe. The afternoon began with three of our favorite things—cocktails, charity, and shopping. Before sitting down for lunch, guests perused unique pieces from Jane Win jewelry, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Women for Women International, a global nonprofit humanitarian organization that invests in the social and economic empowerment of marginalized women in countries affected by war and conflict.

Martha Luna and Tiff Benson checking out Jane Win

Fern Mallis

Elizabeth Kurpis

Jessica Wang

After the welcome cocktails and shopping, our special guests gathered in Rowe’s beautiful backyard for a sit-down lunch and welcoming remarks from the inspiring Stacey Boyd, founder and CEO of Olivela. Boyd shared that incredibly the e-commerce platform donates 20 percent of net proceeds to charities. The proceeds fuels real change in education, health and the environment—advancing opportunity and building a more equitable, sustainable world. All things our guests were very on board with!

Stacey Boyd and Amanda Willinger

Lunch was curated by Chef Mark Margiotta from The One&Only Hudson Valley Resort, who wowed our taste buds with an incredible summer squash bread, heirloom tomatoes, and a roasted steelhead trout as the main course.

Mia Rowe

Rachel Choy, Sophie Elgort, Elizabeth Kurpis

Guests for the lunch included Boyd, Rowe, Olivela’s Amanda Willinger, Fern Mallis, Erin Lichy, Jessica Wang, Sophie Elgort, Karina Bik, Elizabeth Kurpis, Tiff Benson, Severine Keimig, Aqua Parios, Chantel Waterbury, Charlotte Bickley Meller, Sophia Goldstein, Martha Luna, The Daily’s Eddie Roche and Nandini Vaid, and more. Many of the guests including Kurpis, Mallis, Lichy, Elgort, and more wore looks found on Olivela.com.  An unforgettable afternoon!

 

Photos: Sean Zanni

Special Thanks to Rowe Plastic Surgery, The One&Only Hudson, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Via Carota Craft Cocktails, and Holiday vodka. 

 

The Daily Front Row

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

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