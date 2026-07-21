Inside The Daily and Olivela’s Chic Hamptons Luncheon

On Friday, The Daily and Olivela hosted an alfresco luncheon in Water Mill at the spectacular home of Mia Rowe. The afternoon began with three of our favorite things—cocktails, charity, and shopping. Before sitting down for lunch, guests perused unique pieces from Jane Win jewelry, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Women for Women International, a global nonprofit humanitarian organization that invests in the social and economic empowerment of marginalized women in countries affected by war and conflict.

After the welcome cocktails and shopping, our special guests gathered in Rowe’s beautiful backyard for a sit-down lunch and welcoming remarks from the inspiring Stacey Boyd, founder and CEO of Olivela. Boyd shared that incredibly the e-commerce platform donates 20 percent of net proceeds to charities. The proceeds fuels real change in education, health and the environment—advancing opportunity and building a more equitable, sustainable world. All things our guests were very on board with!

Lunch was curated by Chef Mark Margiotta from The One&Only Hudson Valley Resort, who wowed our taste buds with an incredible summer squash bread, heirloom tomatoes, and a roasted steelhead trout as the main course.

Guests for the lunch included Boyd, Rowe, Olivela’s Amanda Willinger, Fern Mallis, Erin Lichy, Jessica Wang, Sophie Elgort, Karina Bik, Elizabeth Kurpis, Tiff Benson, Severine Keimig, Aqua Parios, Chantel Waterbury, Charlotte Bickley Meller, Sophia Goldstein, Martha Luna, The Daily’s Eddie Roche and Nandini Vaid, and more. Many of the guests including Kurpis, Mallis, Lichy, Elgort, and more wore looks found on Olivela.com. An unforgettable afternoon!

Photos: Sean Zanni

Special Thanks to Rowe Plastic Surgery, The One&Only Hudson, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Via Carota Craft Cocktails, and Holiday vodka.