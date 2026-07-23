Inside the By Dria Wellness Gathering at Shou Sugi Ban House

For the second summer in a row, Dria Murphy returned to Shou Sugi Ban House for a wellness morning that felt less like an event and more like the kind of Saturday everyone should be having. The by dria founder welcomed a chic mix of founders, creatives, editors, and members of the by dria community, including Molly Sims, Kate Love, Sophie Elgort, Jennifer Fisher, Rebecca Minkoff, Elizabeth Kurpis, Talia Parkinson Jones, Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Michelle Grant, Sabrina Rudin, and Kelly Turlington Burns for a morning centered on movement, beauty, and tranquil relaxation.

The morning began in the property’s meditation hall with a mat Pilates class led by Matt of Tribeca’s ETHĒA, whose precision-focused method favors longevity over exhaustion. Afterwards, guests wandered to the sun-soaked sun deck, where Shou Sugi Ban House Executive Chef Patrick O’Grady served a light bites alongside Nekohama matcha and coffee. Throughout the space, thoughtful wellness touchpoints invited guests to linger: WaterOuai! supplied its microplastic-free water, Each & Every filled the space with its signature clean-burning candles while showcasing its body care collection, and Emmy Award-winning hair designer Sarah Hindsgaul (best known for her work on Stranger Things) hosted a summer hair masking bar.

Murphy’s signature was evident in every detail, from the carefully curated gift bags waiting on each Pilates mat to the relaxed, intimate atmosphere that encouraged drawn out conversation among friends as much as self-care. The gathering has quickly become one of our favorite summer traditions, with by dria returning to Shou Sugi Ban House again on August 1 for its next members-only wellness morning. The by dria membership offers curated product recommendations, exclusive experiences, and wellness discoveries designed to help members cut through the noise and invest in what genuinely works.