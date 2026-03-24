Inside The 4th Annual Aspen Snow Ball Gala

The Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF) hosted its highly anticipated 4th Annual Aspen Snow Ball Gala on March 21, 2026 at St. Regis Aspen. The elegant black-tie event featured a purple and gold thematic reflective of this year’s Pure Imagination theme, bringing together leaders in philanthropy, entertainment, and business for an evening dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer research and wellness programs nationwide. The immersive, captivating gala ambiance reflected inspiration, magic, and endless possibilities, with remission being the goal – the golden ticket. The gala supports COSF’s mission to fund the development, research, and programs of less toxic therapies for children battling cancer across the United States. COSF provides grant and pledge funding to donor-dependent patient programs and works directly with hospitals and nonprofit partners.

Notable honorees in attendance included Aspen Snow Ball 2026 host Chelsea Handler, Philanthropic Achievement Honoree Goldie Hawn acknowledging her incredible MindUp youth mental health program work under the Goldie Hawn Foundation, who attended with Kurt Russell, the Humanitarian of Light Award Honoree Stella Roy, with the evening led by notable film producer and COSF Founder and Aspen Snow Ball Chairman, Thomas Pierce. Highlighted performers in attendance included Wilson Phillips (Chynna Phillips, Wendy Wilson, Carnie Wilson), Rumer Willis and Mojave Grey (Michael Pozzi and Zander Bleck), plus talent and honorary chairs including Rachel Zoe, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sam Trammell, Edgar Ramirez, COSF U.S. Ambassador Brooke Burke joined by fiance Scott Rigby, daughter Rain Burke, Youth Ambassador Honoree Ethan Curtis, Carolina Guerra, Nolan Funk, Christian Madsen, Nicky Whelan, Taylen Biggs, Madalina Diana Ghenea, Keni Silva, Nikki Goss, Natalie Lindley, Luis Del Toro, Stunna Dior, Infamous Billa, Vice Chairs Scott and Carly Weber, alongside a wide circle of tastemakers, distinguished guests, donors and supporters, plus presenter and board member Dr. Lawrence Piro.

The gala was hosted by author, host and comedian Chelsea Handler and featured a special performance by Rumer Willis, headlining performance by Wilson Phillips, followed by Mojave Grey late night performance, with Taylen Biggs as Kid Chair correspondent for purple carpet arrivals. Goldie Hawn was presented her award by dear friend Dr. Lawrence Piro following a video introduction and loving remarks from daughter Kate Hudson. A dramatic stage scene based on Charlie and The Chocolate Factory opened the evening’s programming, featuring Christian Madsen as Grandpa Joe and child actor Mariah Claire Mothner as Charlie, led with voiceover by William H. Macy. From the program guests to the performances to the live auction to the balloon pop auction, the evening was a night to remember filled with hope, excitement and a focused commitment.

“Being honored at the Aspen Snow Ball fills my heart with gratitude. What inspires me most is the unstoppable spirit of the children and families COSF serves. To be part of a community that lifts them up, celebrates their courage, and expands holistic care is one of the greatest joys of my life.” — Goldie Hawn

COSF 2026 Gala partners at St. Regis Aspen included Stella Roy Foundation, Campari Group featuring Aperol, Espolòn, Miraval: The Art of Rosé, Montelobos, Läderach Switzerland chocolate company, Patrón El Alto, Entourage, Woody Creek Distillers, Caymus Vineyards, Saratoga Spring Water, Gardenista, Weber Boxer Group, Aero, Balmoral Defender, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, and EarthRoamer.

The 2026 Aspen Snow Ball Leadership board and committee members in attendance include Founding Chair Thomas Pierce; with Vice Chairs Scott Weber and Carly Weber. Co-Chairs include Carla Maresca Eichler, Julianne Keil, Lacy Nicole, Landen Saks, and Shari Liu Fellows. The Committee includes Renee Blythewood, Olivia De Santis, Monica Elias, Bryan Fogel, Mark Genz, Shari Heuser, Courtney Ivey, Clemence Janin, Rhett Jordan, Timothy Kirkwood, Kasey Lemkin, Savanna Mothner, Matt Nordgren, Annette Rivera, Sandro Rubini, Keni Silva, Nick Soderblom, and Cara Valenti, among others.

Additional honorary talent chairs for 2026 overall included Kate Hudson, Casey Affleck, Evan Ross, William H. Macy, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sam Trammell, Carolina Guerra, Nicky Whelan, Oliver Trevena, Cara Delevingne, Luis Miguel Toro, Edgar Ramirez, Samadhi Zendejas, Christian Madsen, Nolan Funk, as well as The Fray’s Joe King and Ben Wysocki, who performed at the opening night reception.

Additional COSF Gala Chairs and Co-Chairs in attendance on March 21, 2026 for Aspen Snow Ball included Julianne Keil, Shari Liu Fellows, Lacy Nicole, Landen Saks, Carla Maresca Eichler, Savanna Mothner, and Bryan Fogel. Additional attendees of note included Streeter McClure, Mahala Hubbell, Julie Gordon, Gretchen Florescue, Dean Sansovich, Max Kondziolha, Luca and Christine Boccia, Marie and Jay Friedsten, Courtney Ivey, H.H. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Laura Pietrzak, Bill Sun and Mengyuan Yan, Wendy and Helen Yu, Dr. Jonathan Gordon, Megan Townsend and Scott Perry, Gabriel Baldinucci and Matthew Locastro, Tony and Rachel Marks, Jessica and Lee Cohen, Anita and Raj Rathod, Jackie Cartwright and Maba Ba, Isaac Siegel, Mats Wahlström, Nich Söderblom and Diane Burnett, Shannon Asher and Bailey Everhart, Justin Raanan DDS, Dr. Kayte Susse and Sanjiv Lal, Allen Cheney, Diana Roque Ellis, Paul and Rachel Cathers, Irene Michaels, Nikita Kahn, Kyndra and Gus Dahleh, Laura Macdonald, Ann Desruisseaux, Priya Jain, Patrick Doherty, Mark and Spencer Genz, Chelli and Keith Webster, Lauren Alexandra and Nick Maddux, Aaron Cohen, Lina Hu, Rachael Brook and Shelly Bressler, Thomas Bekman, Kelley Binder, Joanie Bentzin, Margery Pierce, David Manley, Jennifer Star, Sandra Rubini, Rene Elizabeth Blythewood, Christin and Luca Boccin, Edgar Martin, Makala Hubbard, Kathy Towwinston, Leslie Curley, Hannah Gentry, Helena Abbott, Kate Neilson, Sylvia David, Kristin Bingham, Amanda Aviassi, and Spencer Arnold among many more.

The evening also featured a curated menu of specialty cocktails and wines curated by partners Campari Group, Patrón El Alto, Woody Creek Distillers, and Caymus Vineyards, including the Fizzy Lifting Spritz (Aperol, sparkling wine, soda water), the Chocolate Factory Negroni (Woody Creek Mary’s Select Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth), the Everlasting Paloma (Espolòn, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave nectar, soda water, ume plum liqueur), the Oompa Loompa Smoke Show (Montelobos mezcal, Aperol, lime juice, honey syrup), the Golden Ticket Margarita (Patrón El Alto, lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar), the Caramel River Old Fashioned (Woody Creek bourbon whiskey, Angostura bitters, maple syrup), and Violet’s Martini (Woody Creek vodka, elderflower liqueur), alongside Miraval Rosé, Entourage Champagne, Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet and Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc. Following the gala, an afterparty was held at ZigZag Aspen.

Sponsors and Partners for 2026 Aspen Gala Week of events included Stella Roy Foundation, Weber Boxer Group, Campari Group, Kinga x Balmoral Defender, along with Caymus Vineyards, Aero, EarthRoamer, Maybach Ocean Club, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, and Läderach. Additional partners include Trunks Company Jaipur, Round Hill, Woody Creek Distillers, Entourage, ZigZag, Aspen Art Museum, Caribou Club, St. Regis Aspen, and Limelight Aspen. Beverage and lifestyle sponsors include Patrón El Alto, Campari Group featuring Aperol, Espolòn, Montelobos, and Miraval, Gardenista, plus Owl’s Brew, Arne’s Reserve Caviar, Holy! Water, Death Before Decaf Nitro Cold Brew, and Saratoga Spring Water.

In addition, a variety of incredible brands supported an exciting live auction, an incredible silent auction, guest gift bags, talent dressing and activations, from Bruno Cuccinelli to Janet Mandell Showroom to Keiki Co. to SkinnyDipped to Alexis Bittar, with Lotasi Jewelry, Hearts on Fire, Maison Merenor, Lotasi, Elyzian Fine Jewelry, Artha Wellness Sanctuary, Knesko Skin, Rifkin Raanan, Era’s Clinic, Basestate, Luke Rockhold MMA, Serena Loves, Stripes Beauty, Snowmass Mountain, Kian Aesthetic, TAO, Stubbs & Wooten, Cordova Ski, and many more, all to support the mission of COSF and make the 2026 Aspen Snow Ball possible.

The star-studded charity gala presented by COSF benefits Pediatric Cancer Programs across the United States, funded by the proceeds and year-round work of COSF and their prime fundraising event, the Aspen Snow Ball, (www.aspensnowball.com), founded by film producer and philanthropist Thomas Pierce after losing his close friend to cancer. COSF funds critical care programs for pediatric cancer patients across the nation