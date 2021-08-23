Inside Our Summer Soirée With Moroccanoil In Montauk

East End beauty enthusiasts flocked to The Montauk Beach House for an intimate sunset cocktail party to experience the latest must-have vanity addition from the hair heroes at Moroccanoil. The newly-unveiled Brumes du Maroc is an evocative, transporting fragrance mist, combining spicy amber and sweet floral notes, for hair and body that instantly brings to mind vacations and summer sojourns—what we could all do with right now!

As guests gathered on the poolside lawn of the chic property, they discovered the scent by spritzing it on their own turquoise Moroccanoil hair scarves which they used to accessorize their outfits in a myriad of ways. The brand’s glam squad was also in situ, treating the attendees to braids, hair waves, and other beachy-inspired looks with a little help from the suite of cult-favorite products.

Turning out in force to celebrate with their mini-makeovers, passed bites, smokey mezcal cocktails with Dos Hombres, refreshing libations by BeamSuntory, clean tequila seltzers from Volley, and chilled glasses of Hampton Water rosé, while listening to the ambient sounds of a local jazz trio were Karina Bik, Sarah Zurell, Tina Lezhe, Izabella Metz, Ulia Ali, Francesca Vuillemin, Katya Tolstova, Olga Ferrara, Bryan Griffin, and more.

Thanks to Maker’s Mark and Liquid Death Water. All photography by Sean Zanni.

Ps! Hear more about the new product from Moroccanoil’s founder, Carmen Tal, right here. Happy spritzing!

