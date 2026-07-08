Inside Mytheresa’s Most Stylish Night Out East

There is something undeniably magical about East Hampton on a summer evening, and the recent Mytheresa celebration at The Hedges Inn perfectly captured everything we love about the season. To celebrate the launch of Mytheresa’s “Mytheresa Out East” summer experience, Francis Belin, CEO of Mytheresa, and Sarah Wetenhall, Owner & CEO of The Hedges Inn, welcomed an intimate group of fashion, media, and cultural tastemakers to the newly reimagined boutique property for an elegant evening beneath the stars.

The night began with cocktails on the patio at Swifty’s before moving to the terrace for a beautifully set al fresco dinner. As the first major event hosted at The Hedges since its reopening, the evening felt quintessentially East End—equal parts relaxed and refined, with thoughtful details, effortless entertaining, and impeccable style at every turn. The guest list reflected the occasion, bringing together some of fashion’s most recognizable faces, including Karen Elson, Tamron Hall, Katie Lee Biegel, Isan Elba, Kate Love, Aweng Chuol, Laura Brown, Kristina O’Neill, Jennifer Fisher, Micaela Erlanger, Isaac Boots, Sophie Elgort, and Pamela Tick, among others.

The evening also marked the official debut of Mytheresa’s signature customized Airstream, the centerpiece of the brand’s “Mytheresa Out East” summer tour. Parked at The Hedges Inn, the mobile boutique showcases a carefully curated edit of designer ready-to-wear, accessories, and summer essentials for VIP clients and guests. Following its East Hampton debut, the Mytheresa Airstream will continue its Hamptons tour through August 6, making stops at some of the East End’s most iconic destinations. Private shopping appointments will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while Thursdays will welcome the public for walk-in shopping and on-site registration.

If this evening was any indication, Mytheresa has officially kicked off the Hamptons social season in style.