Inside LoveShackFancy’s New Picture-perfect Upper East Side Store

The latest physical location for LoveShackFancy, the brand that’s rooted in dreams and fairytales, is particularly personal to founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen. Having grown up on the Upper East Side, it’s a full circle moment to open her new boutique on the corner of 80th and Madison.

As with the other stores, it’s a smorgasbord of romantic-inspired clothing, vintage treasures, pastel hues, hand-painted wallpaper, and sumptuous details that shoppers of every age will love. The 1,100 square foot boutique houses ready-to-wear (currently in store is the swoon-worthy Resort collection and plenty of glittery marigold and gold pieces from the Fall offering), as well as swim, knitwear, home, and new collaborations.

Also: everything in the store is for sale. Literally everything! As a result, the furniture will be ever-changing—giving the whimsical setting even more of a magical guise. Avoiding any chance that passersby wouldn’t have their curiosity piqued, the facade is covered in the brand’s signature florals and soft, feminie color scheme, this time with a brand-appropriate nod to an old school New York building.

For forever fans of the label, or those just discovering it, it’s a veritable sartorial sweet shop—and it helps that there’s macarons there at the moment too. Stop by now for a sugar fix and to see the festive ballet slipper-adorned tree and nutcracker ornaments. See the store in all its blush pink brilliance below:

