People Magazine Shares A Look Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Biography!

Ready for your next summer beach read? Amy Odell‘s publishing a new biography, Gwyneth, on Gwyenth Paltrow this summer—which People magazine’s featuring in its latest issue. The magazine’s featured exclusive new excerpts from the packed tome, which charts Paltrow’s childhood and education, rise to fame, stardom as an actress throughout the 2000’s and 2010’s, and the launch and continued highs and lows of her wellness empire Goop. People‘s selection of excerpts include insider quotes on her teen years at Spence, relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, and the concerns surrounding her Ralph Lauren gown at the 1999 Oscars, friendship fallout with Madonna, initial relationship with Chris Martin, and early days at Goop. You can check out the full excerpt on People.com ahead of Odell’s book’s release, which hits shelves on July 29.

Redken Launches Its New All-Star Artistic Ambassador Network!

Redken is entering a new chapter with its latest project! The hair brand has launched its Artistic Ambassador Network, which features 20 top hairstylists and colorists renowned for their innovative practices and expertise. The collective’s members include a range of top names in the beauty industry, including Evan Frausto, Ryan Pearl, Johnny Ramirez, Bradley Leake, Maggie Hancock, Sean Godard, Jacob Rozenberg, and Rachel Redd. Within the network, each artist will utilize Redken’s beloved products for hare hair tutorials, education, and social content, as well as hosting in-person education instructions at global events and salons. Redken products will also be used when each artist styles hair for their roster of star clients on red carpets and editorial shoots, including Sabrina Carpenter, Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, Emma Stone, Rosalia, Bella Hadid, and more.

Heidi Klum And Seal’s Son Henry Samuel Signs With Next Management!

Looks like modeling runs in the family! Heidi Klum and Seal’s son, Henry Samuel, is officially being represented by Next Management. While still being managed by Jennifer Love, Samuel will work with Next to secure opportunities in the fashion industry while kicking of his modeling career. Samuel’s star is on the rise, having made his runway debut during Paris Couture Week and posing for Klum’s longtime photographer pal Rankin for Hunger Magazine.

“I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience,” Samuel said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry.” All eyes are on him!

Richemont Sales Rise By 6% During The Luxury Slowdown

As the luxury slowdown continues, there’s been a new development at Richemont! The company has reported a 6% sales rise during its second 2025 quarter, which is owed to a rise in demand for Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry, according to Reuters. Additionally, the jewelry increase was further boosted by an overall 11& rise in jewelry sales during the period, which is a definite improvement from its 11% sales decrease in Q1. Here’s hoping for brighter days ahead!

