Inside Diddy, Doja Cat, And Richie Akiva’s “The After” Party At The Box

by Eddie Roche
Diddy/Jared Leto

After the Met Gala after parties wound down last night, Diddy, Doja Cat, and Richie Akiva ensured there was one final destination for night life lovers with their late late bash at The Box. Starting a bit after midnight, chicsters headed downtown for a packed event that went on until 6am. So who burnt the midnight oil? The likes of Naomi Campbell, Marc Jacobs, Paris Hilton, Ivy Getty, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Lil Nas, Usher, Gisele, Mary J. Blige, Chris Rock, Emily Ratajkowski, Edward Enninful, Busta Rhymes, French Montana, Cardi B, and Offset to name a few!

The party paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld with The Box transformed with black and white furniture, oversized white Chanel-inspired flowers, chandeliers, and tables sconses draped with pearls, while waiters wore white wigs in tribute to Kaiser Karl. Choupette, aka Jared Leto, also made one final appearance of the night.

Doja Cat

Richie Akiva

D Nice, Tunez, and Hank K all took turns DJing and the eve featured a surprise performance by Teyana Taylor.  Diddy and his son Christian Combs rotated on the mic throughout the night. Guests sipped on CIROC Vodka, Deleon Tequila cocktails, Champagne Armand de Brignac, and D’USSE cognac. Another first Monday in May for the books!

Cardi B

Emily Ratajkowski

Emilia Silberg, Kailand Morris

Georgia Fowler

Paris Hilton

Lil Nas X

Photos: BFA and Jocko Graves

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

