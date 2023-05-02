After the Met Gala after parties wound down last night, Diddy, Doja Cat, and Richie Akiva ensured there was one final destination for night life lovers with their late late bash at The Box. Starting a bit after midnight, chicsters headed downtown for a packed event that went on until 6am. So who burnt the midnight oil? The likes of Naomi Campbell, Marc Jacobs, Paris Hilton, Ivy Getty, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Lil Nas, Usher, Gisele, Mary J. Blige, Chris Rock, Emily Ratajkowski, Edward Enninful, Busta Rhymes, French Montana, Cardi B, and Offset to name a few!

The party paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld with The Box transformed with black and white furniture, oversized white Chanel-inspired flowers, chandeliers, and tables sconses draped with pearls, while waiters wore white wigs in tribute to Kaiser Karl. Choupette, aka Jared Leto, also made one final appearance of the night.

D Nice, Tunez, and Hank K all took turns DJing and the eve featured a surprise performance by Teyana Taylor. Diddy and his son Christian Combs rotated on the mic throughout the night. Guests sipped on CIROC Vodka, Deleon Tequila cocktails, Champagne Armand de Brignac, and D’USSE cognac. Another first Monday in May for the books!

Photos: BFA and Jocko Graves

