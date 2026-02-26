Inside Cinema Society’s Premiere of American Classic

Last night at the Paley Center in Manhattan, The Cinema Society premiered the hilarious and charming new MGM+ series American Classic with a special screening with the cast in attendance. The new show stars the brilliant Kevin Klein, who was there alongside cast members Laura Linney, Jon Tenney, Len Cariou, Jane Alexander, Jessica Hecht, Nell Verlaque, Tony Shalhoub, Billy Carter, Elise Kibler, and Ajay Fries.

American Classic tells the story of Broadway star played by Kline, who suffers a public meltdown after a bad review, which leads him back to his hometown and roots. After spending a few days reconnecting with his family, he decides to stick around and help revive the declining theatre his parents founded.

The evening also welcomed Julianna Margulies, Tracey Ullman, John Benjamin Hickey, Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Brooke Adams, Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Smile 2), Adrian Martinez (Succession), Orfeh, David Rasche (Succession), John Patrick Shanley, Miriam Silverman (Your Friends & Neighbors), Forrest Weber (Black Rabbit), Emma Myles (Orange is the New Black), Jenna Leigh Green, Seth Herzog, Susan Lacy, Sterling Jones, Hunter Kohl, Tara Westwood, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

American Classic airs on MGM+ on March 1st. Not since Glee have we watched a show with so much love of theatre infused in it.