Paris’ L’Atelier des Lumière was a fittingly-named venue for the sparkling and star-studded evening organized by Christian Louboutin to celebrate the unveiling of his Spring Summer ’22 women’s collection. Showcasing what’s ahead for next season, the revered shoemaker threw a 360° immersive experience and event—Loubillusions!—which incorporated a presentation and a mini art exhibit, followed by a cocktail party, at the museum.

For the occasion, the 3,000-square-foot space became an immersive backdrop to show Monsieur Louboutin’s main points of inspiration, with animations depicting a zen Japanese garden, golden waterfalls, and more.

The Loubillusions event marked the debut of the genderless Our Angels capsule collection of combat, stacked, and platform heeled boots and embellished crossbody bags. Also a point of focus on the day was the brand new Carasky bag. (Arm candy alert!) For those who couldn’t be in Paris, a Loubillusions webzine was launched online to coincide with the event, and can be accessed here. Red soles experienced in augmented reality? Yes, please!

Among those in attendance who turned out in style to celebrate with the designer over a cocktail included Suzy Menkes, Julia Fox, Olivia Palermo, Anna Cleveland, Leomie Anderson, Lolo Zouai, Tina Leung, Jessica Wang, Chriselle Lim, Courtney Trop, Sira Pervida, Arielle Dombasle, Rossy de Palma, Lianne La Havas, Miss Fame, and many more.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.